Earlier this month, an ATV accident near Standard Wash required emergency first responders to rescue two older recreationists, about six miles into the surrounding desert. Under normal circumstances, the location would have taken emergency officials an hour to reach.
Thanks to recent efforts by Lake Havasu City off-highway enthusiasts, it took about 20 minutes.
There are hundreds of miles of dusty desert trails surrounding Lake Havasu City, and off-highway recreation groups are making the road a little easier for travelers and emergency responders. Local volunteers including Chuck Owen, of the “Silver Bullets” off-highway vehicle organization, and John Geyer, of the Arizona Peace Trail organization, were named by Havasu tourism officials this week as two of the primary figures in efforts to groom more than 480 miles of trails surrounding Lake Havasu City.
But their work requires time, money and equipment, as they use vehicles equipped with scraper blades and $75 in fuel per day to smooth out bumps, ridges, wear and tear to area trails. They and other volunteers have already spent $10,000 of their own money to groom area trails about once per week during Havasu’s winter months.
“A lot of volunteer groups do trail maintenance on BLM land,” said Bureau of Land Management Communication Specialist Valerie Gohlke. “They have to have a volunteer agreement with the BLM to do this, but we’re always very grateful when volunteers want to assist with making our public lands better. Off-roading is still very popular in and around Lake Havasu City.”
According to Geyer, ongoing volunteer work by off-highway enthusiasts has also reduced emergency personnel response time for at least one recent desert rescue.
“Off-roading in Arizona is a multi-billion-dollar-a-year industry,” Geyer said this week. “Our ultimate goal is to give friends and visitors an enjoyable riding experience in our state and specifically in the Lake Havasu area, so they can return home and share the positive experiences with their friends.”
Geyer says the public is invited to donate to the efforts to groom Havasu’s trails. Those interested in doing so can contact Geyer at 2airlandsea@gmail.com for more information.
