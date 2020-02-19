After a fire scorched 27 acres in the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge last fall, most of the structural damage has since been repaired. Road timbers, fence posts and drainage culverts have been replaced.
But not the hundreds of trees that were lost in the blaze.
Members of the Friends of the Refuges have volunteered to plant 300 new trees March 7, but they need help, said Jude Gilford. She’s the vice-president of the Friends organization.
“We will be planting native riparian trees to create habitat for wildlife following the October wildfire at Mesquite Bay North. We’re looking for volunteers to help dig holes and plant Coyote and Goodding’s Willow trees,” Gilford said.
The trees to be planted are “poles” that were harvested a few weeks ago from existing trees in the Refuge. She said they can be as tall as three feet and one to three inches in diameter. The planting process includes digging the holes, placing the trees, backfilling and generous watering.
Digging tools are provided. Volunteers are advised to bring a hat, sunscreen, sturdy shoes that might get muddy, work gloves, water and a lunch.
The Saturday planting is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The group will meet at the Mesquite North parking area off London Bridge Road. There is limited paved parking and places to park safely along the road.
Gilford is hoping for a strong turnout.
“We need as many volunteers as we can get. If we have a lot, it will make the day shorter and more fun,” she said.
For details about the planting project, call Joey Saccomanno, 928-667-4144, ext. 128 or email joseph_saccomanno@fws.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.