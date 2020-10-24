The Lake Havasu Divers Association held its’ 11th “Under the London Bridge” Bridgewater Channel Cleanup, Saturday morning.
The 31 divers and eight land volunteers spent spent 24 1/2 hours underwater from the London Bridge south to the mouth of Thompson Bay.
The Lake Havasu Divers Association was given a Proclamation from the City for its continuous support of cleaning the lake. This was the 23rd organized underwater cleanup. The first event was held on BLM-National Lands Day in 2006.
Mohave County Sheriff patrol boats set perimeter boats to keep the diver safe. The Donut Post provided refreshments. The Lake Havasu Sea Scouts provided divers and land support while the scouts continue to give back to the community through public service.
This year, the divers found two drones, two iPhones, four fishing poles, an eyelash, a Barbie shoe, a ketchup bottle, a prop, a wallet, a water pump and just under 500 bottles and cans.
