Lake Havasu City’s surrounding deserts are a little bit cleaner thanks to a small group of neighbors that wanted to make a change.
Protect Our Deserts (POD) is an organization that was started by five neighbors on the north side of town. They aim to educate Havasu residents on the do’s and don’ts of enjoying the desert that borders the city, and they met this past weekend to host a desert cleanup.
Kason McLure, 6, eagerly approached the supply table set up at the entrance of the desert Friday morning with his aunt, Charlee Smith, by his side. Christine Simmons of POD got him all set up with gloves and a trash bag before they made their way into the hills.
“It was both of our ideas,” Smith said. “He said, ‘Even if no one’s there, I want to go help.’”
There were definitely people there, and they were hard to miss wearing bright yellow. Their small group soon swelled to well more than 50 volunteers during the weekend. The cleanup was held Thursday through Sunday in the wilderness beyond Paso de Oro Drive.
Each day, they hauled out huge piles of junk, collected in trash bags or dragged out by trailer. Many items were left behind by shooters, marked by bullet holes and blown-out edges. Some of the larger items found included a surfboard, water heater, propane tanks, a sofa, tires, TVs and burned down boats.
Ryan Dvorak, owner of Slide Anchor, brought his military truck to help transport the massive pile of debris. He’s been hauling out junk from the desert for 10 years and just recently connected with POD to assist with their cleanups. Bulldog Scrap Metal also donated a Dumpster that ended up getting filled, as well. Home Depot and Lowe’s donated supplies to make trash pickers and work gloves, and Sam’s Shooters Emporium donated $200 to help advertise the event.
Their goal is to create a safe environment for everyone to enjoy the desert without fear of navigating dangerous debris or being within firing range of someone shooting too close to city limits. Several residents at the event recounted tales of Tannerite explosions that scare their animals and shake their walls, as well as gunshots whizzing past their heads when they try to ride their horses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.