A community meeting is scheduled today as the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality seeks volunteers to get involved in a groundwater cleanup project.
Contaminated groundwater in the area of Bahama Avenue and Bimini Lane will be discussed today at 5:30 p.m. in the Lake Havasu City Council Chambers at the Police Department, 2360 N.McCulloch Blvd. Volunteers are being sought to join the community advisory board dealing with the cleanup project. For information, call Barbara Boschert at 602-292-0218 ro email boschert.barbara@azdeq.gov. Read more about the cleanup project at azdeq.gov/bahama-bimini.
