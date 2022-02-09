The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers for Winterfest, which will be held on Main Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13. The 36th annual Winterfest is a showcase of more than 200 vendors along Main Street. Tasks include assistance with setting up and taking down the event and trash detail. Volunteers are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes and shoes, and bring gloves, if possible. Volunteers can sign up at: https://volunteersignup.org/JWXC7 or by contacting the Chamber’s Membership and Events Manager Niki Nickle at 928-855-4115 or nikin@havasuchamber.com.
— Today’s News-Herald
