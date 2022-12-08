For most the task of preparing a full holiday dinner for your family, let alone your whole town, would be a daunting, nerve-wracking one.
But not for Christopher Gallaga.
Gallaga, Taher food service director at Lake Havasu Unified School District, is the head chef in charge of preparing the 40 turkeys and 19 hams plus all the fixing donated by local Lake Havasu City service clubs for today’s 19th annual community dinner at the Aquatic Center.
The secret to preparing a holiday meal in three days for up to 1,000 people, Gallaga says, is help.
“A lot of volunteers,” Gallaga said. “That is really what it takes. It takes a village.”
This is the first year that Gallaga is overseeing the cooking for the community dinner, which was previously handled by Shamrock Foods chefs. Gallaga says he got a call about this time last year from Lake Havasu City mayor Cal Sheehy asking if he could take over.
“When the mayor calls you what are you going to do?” Gallaga joked.
This might be his first time cooking for the Lake Havasu City Community event, but Gallaga says he has experience preparing large scale holiday dinners. Before he was working in the school foods industry, Gallaga says he worked with a large gourmet supermarket in Asia that serviced China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Taiwan.
During his time overseas, Gallaga says he became known for bringing American Thanksgiving foods to Asia.
“We did 800 turkeys between Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Gallaga said. “All cooked and prepared and sliced and given to people to take home for a turkey dinner.”
One advantage Gallaga says he has thanks to his position as the food services director at LHUSD is having access to a large kitchen. Gallaga says the kitchen at Lake Havasu High School has eight massive ovens that not only expedite the cooking process but also allow him to see the whole preparation process.
“One of my biggest concerns is of course food safety, so I can be here to oversee everything,” Gallaga said.
Another skill Gallaga has gained from his time as a top chef for the district and multinational supermarkets is the ability to delegate and manage a team of people. Without that ability it would be impossible for him alone to finish the dinner, Gallaga says.
“I can’t do it all,” Gallaga said. “…You have to find ways to manage other people.”
Gallaga is receiving assistance from year two culinary students from the local WAVE-JTED program.
If asked back, Gallaga says he would love to lend the Lake Havasu Community his talents again.
“It’s a great opportunity to serve the community and it is an opportunity right in my wheelhouse,” Gallaga said.
There are two different serving times for tonight’s community dinner at the Aquatic Center. The first time is the early bird serving at 4 p.m. with doors opening for seating at 3:30 p.m. The second serving time is at 6 p.m. with the doors opening for seating at 5:45 p.m.
The dinner is open to the public but seating is first come, first serve and limited to 500 people per serving.
