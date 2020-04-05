The Havasu COVID-19 Task Force is taking Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order to heart, adjusting to limit the social interactions of its members even as they work to create and distribute equipment to help protect the community.
Task force member Dr. Khamranie Persaud said the group of more than 80 seamstresses who have been sewing face masks for the last two weeks has been instructed to limit their work to the materials they have remaining. Once they have used everything up, they will make a single drop off to the Human Bean where the masks are being distributed.
“I’ve told the people making masks to keep making them, but just stay at home and keep making them,” Persaud said. “What has been happening is the seamstresses have been going to the store looking for fabric, looking for thread, looking for elastic and standing in line. There are over 80 seamstresses, so I don’t want to have that many people around town looking for stuff.”
To date, Persaud said the seamstresses have produced about 2,500 face masks for the community and estimated that they have materials for about 1,500 more.
Face masks are still available to everyone in the community for as long as supplies last, and are being distributed at Human Bean locations around town.
On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control changed their recommendation, encouraging people to wear cloth or fabric facemasks when entering public spaces. Previously, the CDC had discouraged healthy people from wearing facemasks, but decided to change those recommendations as more information became available about how the virus spreads.
Recently, the Havasu COVID-19 Task Force has taken up homemade production of another piece of equipment Persaud said is more specifically geared toward hospital staff — face shields.
Persaud said the task force started making face shields on Tuesday and had completed about 50 in the first day.
She said the shields are simple to make at home with the right materials. Anyone interested in making homemade face shields should drop off their finished products to the Havasu Regional Medical Center COVID-19 Donation Center.
Persaud said now there are instructions online for how to make do-it-yourself versions of pretty much all types of personal protective equipment, and the task force plans to work its way down the list depending on the city’s needs. She said after face shields the group will work on items such as hair nets, gowns, and booties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.