Some might be familiar with the “pack it in, pack it out” motto, but leftover debris is still found around Lake Havasu.
After holiday visitors and regular travelers return home, residents of Lake Havasu City are often tasked with cleaning up excess trash. Clean-up events geared toward beautifying the lake are held seasonally.
On Saturday, the Friends of the Bill Williams River and Havasu National Wildlife Refuges nonprofit organization teamed up with local outdoor enthusiasts to tackle frequented areas. The group gathered at Castle Rock Bay and departed north to begin their cleaning efforts.
The popular Sandbar destination received a visit from approximately 15 volunteers who cleaned up trash and other debris. The group of volunteers also included kayakers from Lake Havasu Kayak, a club that is headed by resident John Ingham.
In addition to the Sandbar clean-up, Ingham says members of his club also traveled to high traffic areas, such as the Bridgewater Channel, to remove unwanted trash. Trash found around the Sandbar was mild in size, as described by Ingham
“It was great, and no issues at all,” Ingham continued. “It was fairly clean. We had maybe two 55-gallon trash bags we filled up.”
President of the nonprofit JoAnn Fischetti manned a tented area at Castle Rock Bay. Kayakers were welcomed to several protein snacks, sandwiches, watermelon and ice water upon their return to shore.
