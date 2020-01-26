The second race of 2020 BlueWater Resort & Casino/Best in the Desert Parker 425 presented by Jimco was held Jan. 25, and, when the dust had settled, a familiar face was the overall winner. Jason Voss of Cupertino, Calif. was the overall winner for the third time since 2014.
Voss drove No. 35, a Ford, in the Trick Truck class. His co-drivers included Donny Powers of San Martin, Nev.; Rich Voss of Cupertino, Calif.; and Rob Mills of Sheridan, Calif. They finished their three laps in 6:27:07.409. They were 25 minutes ahead of the second place vehicle.
In 2014 and 2015, Voss pulled off the rare feat of winning the Parker 425 two years in a row. In 2014, BITD founder Casey Folks said Voss was an up and coming star in the world of off-road racing. When Voss won the race the following year, Folks said he was a legitimate star and “the man to beat.”
Trick Trucks are considered the fastest of the classes in off-road racing, but the 2020 Parker 425 saw some 6100-class Spec Engine Trick Trucks and 1500-class buggies running as fast as the Trick Trucks. Of the top 10 finishers in the race Jan. 25, five were 6100s and two were 1500s. Only three were Trick Trucks.
The 6100s were also the most popular class. Of the 84 entries in the Saturday race, 40 were 6100s.
Second place overall and second place for Trick Trucks went to Tracy Graff of Sylvan Lake, Alberta, Canada. He drove No. 58, a Ford Racer. His co-drivers included Justin Smith and Jacob Povey of Las Vegas, Nev. and Brady Thompson, Henderson, Nev. Their time for three laps was 6:52:21.788.
At the awards ceremony Jan. 26, Graff remarked that he liked to come and race in Parker. He said this was partly because, when he left his home in Alberta, the temperature was 40 degrees below zero.
Third place went to the first 6100-class truck to cross the finish line. It was No. 6173, and it was driven by Kyle Jergensen of Murrieta, Calif. and Shawn Shanks of Phelan, Calif. The truck was built by Brethel Industries. Their time on the course was 7:05:38.480.
Coming in fourth and just barely 20 seconds behind 6173 was the top 1500-class buggy, No. 1529, a Custom-built. It was driven by Brandon Bailey of Riverside, Calif.; Dave Mason Jr. of Encinitas, Calif.; Dave Mason Sr. of Murrieta, Calif.; and Matt Nelson of Valley Center, Calif. Their time on the course was 7:05:38.480.
The top local finisher was No. 6227, an Alumi Craft, which was driven by Keith Waibel, Tim Krause and Jason Morgan of Lake Havasu City. They won the 6200-class and placed 22nd overall. Their time for three laps was 7:53:30.720.
Another Lake Havasu team placed fourth in the 6200-class and 45th overall. Bill Masche and Jaxx Masche of Lake Havasu City and Richard Ronco of Peoria, Ariz. drove No. 6277, which was built by Tatum.
The race saw the usual high level of attrition that often occurs at the Parker races. Of the 84 entries in the Saturday race, only 53 finished. Among those that didn’t finish was a local vehicle, No. 6105, which was driven by Brian Day, Joshua Grenwalt, Jeremiah Ainsworth and Perry Humphrey of Parker. Their truck was a Ford.
Complete race results can be found at www.bitd.com.
