A bill proposing to eliminate the $32 vehicle registration fee has sent state representatives to their respective partisan corners with a vote on the house floor expected early next week.
The Highway Safety Fee Repeal Bill, introduced by District 5 Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City), would eliminate a $32 fee imposed since 2018 by the Arizona Department of Transportation when registering a vehicle. The fee was originally passed by the legislature as a permanent funding source for highway patrol, but it has received backlash since it was implemented. During the 2019 Legislative Session, the legislature and the governor’s office agreed to eliminate the fee by July 2021, but Biasiucci’s bill would eliminate the fee a year ahead of schedule.
Biasiucci has said funding the Arizona Department of Public Safety loses from repealing the fee would be replaced with payment from the state’s general fund.
The bill was approved by the transportation committee with a 5-4 vote, passed the appropriations committee 6-4 with one member absent, and sailed through the rules committee with an 8-0 vote. Biasiucci said every Republican representative in the house is in favor of the bill, but it has been opposed by Democrats so far.
“This surprisingly has been a party line vote,” Biasiucci said. “The Democrats have stated in committee and on record that they are ok with this $32 fee and they do not want to remove it. All Republicans want this unnecessary tax gone.”
Although Biasiucci said he wasn’t expecting the bill to be a partisan issue, opposition from Democrats alone will not be enough to keep the bill from passing. Republicans hold a 31-29 advantage in the House of Representatives.
If HB 2442 is passed by the House of Representatives next week, it will be transmitted to the Senate, where Republicans hold a 17-13 seat advantage.
"FEE?" The correct term is TAX.
