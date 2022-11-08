A gloom hovered above Lake Havasu City on election day, but darkened clouds did little to prevent voters from arriving at the polls this week. And while many returned to their homes Tuesday evening to watch the polls from their television sets, Havasu republicans gathered in eager anticipation of what they hoped would be a national return to power.
U.S. Senator Mark Kelly on Tuesday defended his seat in a race against Republican candidate Blake Masters and Libertarian candidate Marc Victor. Statewide, democrat Katie Hobbs vied with republican Kari Lake for the Arizona Governor’s Office. And in Havasu, voters at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church hoped that in the end, they might see an end to political bickering and infighting that have long dominated national politics.
“I hope the people who are elected will be above-board, and be honest,” said Havasu resident Stormy Patrick. “I don’t see the need to thrash each other. We’re supposed to be one people: A United States … We don’t need another Jan. 6. It’s important that everyone who votes does the right thing.”
Nonette Graves, who voted at Mt. Olive on Tuesday, cast her ballot for Lake during this week’s election. But she said she would like to see more collaboration between state and national public officials next year.
“I’m hoping the true victor will be rewarded to the voters of Arizona, and that it won’t take weeks for us to find out this time,” Graves said. “(The political climate) has been divisive. I don’t think people should be divided by race or their economic station, and that divide seems larger than it’s ever been. The media promotes hate, and it’s terrible. Those emotions get in the way of seeing the truth.”
Butch Shaffer, 77, was at the Mt. Olive polling location on Tuesday as a member of the church’s congregation. Shaffer voted early this year.
“I’m looking for harmony between the parties this year,” Shaffer said. “I want them to work together instead of bickering and fighting. It’s been vicious - I haven’t even been watching it on television. It’s been ‘dog-eat-dog’. I think the parties should be working together, and showing bipartisanship.”
After the polls closed, hundreds of Lake Havasu City Republicans gathered Tuesday evening at Niko’s Grill and Pub, on Kiowa Boulevard, for the business’ “Patriot Election Parking Lot Party.”
As servers carried hot meals and cold beer between crowded tables, countless eyes followed television screens displaying the latest polling updates from Fox News. Newly-elected 4th District Arizona legislator John Gillette encouraged constituents at the event.
“We are going to take our country, take our state, and put things back in the correct order,” Gillette said.
Even before the polls had closed, Gillette criticized Maricopa County’s handling of the election, with allegations that Maricopa officials had deliberately provided voters with incorrect voting instructions on Tuesday. Gillette indicated the possibility of voter fraud this week in Arizona’s most populated county.
Gillette’s accusations echoed similar accusations last year by Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward, and by former president Donald Trump. With a noticeable population of Arizonans who share similar concerns, Gillette said he expected Tuesday’s election results to yield victory for Republican candidates nationwide.
“On the campaign trail, I was asked several times whether we’re going to extend our hand across the aisle and work with the democrats,” Gillette said. “I said no … We’re going to have the majority in the house, the majority in the senate, the governor and all the executive offices. We will be able to get stuff done.”
Tracy Russell, of Lake Havasu City, said at Tuesday’s event that she hoped for a ‘Red Wave’ in the 2022 election. And Russell shared previous accusations that election fraud may have taken place in Arizona two years ago.
“There’s no way Arizona went blue in 2020,” Russell said. “If Republicans don’t win, we’re going to be in bad shape.”
Peter Sabin, of Washington, attended the event with friends and family in Havasu. Sabin expressed his own frustration with the 2020 election, and with the Democratic Party.
“I wouldn’t mind if the Democrats won, if they did it honestly,” Sabin said. “They’re too crooked. There should be term limits for Democrats and Republicans too … we need to get embedded politicians out of there.”
Havasu resident Amber Smith hoped for a Republican victory on Tuesday, but remained apprehensive about the integrity of Maricopa County’s elections.
“I want it to be fair,” Smith said. “I’m a little nervous aboutthe voting machine issues in Maricopa County. But I wouldn’t care who won, if they serve ALL of the people.”
