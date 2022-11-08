GOP faithful gather at Niko's Grill and Pub

Lake Havasu City band CrossCutt performs live music onstage Tuesday at a gathering of Republicans at Niko’s Grill and Pub, as Fox News correspondents project a victory in the Florida Governor’s race for incumbent Ron DeSantis.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

A gloom hovered above Lake Havasu City on election day, but darkened clouds did little to prevent voters from arriving at the polls this week. And while many returned to their homes Tuesday evening to watch the polls from their television sets, Havasu republicans gathered in eager anticipation of what they hoped would be a national return to power.

U.S. Senator Mark Kelly on Tuesday defended his seat in a race against Republican candidate Blake Masters and Libertarian candidate Marc Victor. Statewide, democrat Katie Hobbs vied with republican Kari Lake for the Arizona Governor’s Office. And in Havasu, voters at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church hoped that in the end, they might see an end to political bickering and infighting that have long dominated national politics.

