A decision next week by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors could change the way future county elections are conducted.
In February, Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert proposed the purchase of new on-demand ballot devices, as well as a switch from the county’s current “precinct” voting system to a new “voting center” model. According to statements by Tempert earlier this year, the transition would increase voter confidence, minimize errors and streamline the voting process for many county residents. It was a proposal that county supervisors needed time to consider before rendering a decision — and that decision could be reached on Monday.
The on-demand ballot devices would require a $425,000 expense by the county, which would be paid through a combination of federal grant funding and the Elections Department’s existing equipment replacement budget. The machines would be installed in “voting centers,” to be established in the county’s busiest voting areas. According to Tempert, the new devices would be able to replicate and accept ballot styles used by any of the county’s 24 voting precincts – allowing Mohave County residents to vote wherever they are in the county on Election Day, rather than in their respective home precincts.
Tempert said in February the new machines would boost voter confidence, with ballots being counted electronically at the time they’re cast. Such ballots can also be returned to voters immediately if they are mismarked, rather than being disqualified after they are submitted.
This week, Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairman Buster Johnson expressed support for Tempert’s proposal.
“A Lake Havasu City resident who works in Kingman would be allowed to go on their lunch break and vote at a vote center in Kingman,” Johnson said this week. “The on-demand ballots are simply to ensure that this individual can still vote for Lake Havasu City Council races, for example. I support this. I am not sure how many of our residents would actually use it, but I see no problem with it.”
According to Johnson, future generations may soon rely on versatility in exercising their right to vote - and the future may be worth considering right now.
“We need to start considering the young folks coming up, and their dependence on phones and apps,” Johnson said. “Honestly, I see a future where blockchain voting is the new norm, and we need to start thinking about it.”
Mohave County Supervisors Hildy Angius and Travis Lingenfelter said in February that investigation may be warranted into how the county would implement such a change to the county’s voting system for future elections. But according to Supervisor Ron Gould, who represents Northern Lake Havasu City and the community of Mohave Valley, a voting center model may cause more problems for elections than it would solve. Gould was opposed to altering the county’s current precinct-based voting model earlier this year, and his position hasn’t changed as of this week.
“I’m still not keen on them,” Gould said in a Monday interview. “I like the hand-count that we do by precinct. The margin for error may be greater when using voting centers, and I don’t feel that enough people travel between communities for us to go through the trouble of creating voting centers.”
Although a decision on Tempert’s proposal was postponed until Monday, the county won’t have much more time to reach such a decision. According to Tempert, grant funding for the equipment, under the federal Help America Vote Act, must be refunded to the state if it isn’t used by June 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.