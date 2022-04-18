A federal lawsuit could limit the use of electronic voting machines across 15 states – and Arizona may be the first. Now, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors will wait to see what form that lawsuit takes before offering its support for the pending litigation.
Attorney Kurt Olsen appeared before the board in Kingman on Monday to discuss the possible lawsuit, which is being led by Minneapolis-based Parker Daniels Kibort Llc. Olsen, who is an associate of the firm, said this week that injunctions will be filed in as many as eight states, and other clients will be joining suit in an effort to curtail possible future interference with electronic voting machines. Olsen said the county’s participation will require no financial investment by Mohave County officials.
“Ronald Reagan said, ‘Trust, but verify’,” Olsen said at the meeting. “We hope that our election systems are safe, but have they been verified? Election records were destroyed or deleted in Maricopa County.”
Olsen, who has appeared supportive of former president Trump since the 2020 election, has previously represented the state of Texas in a lawsuit against Pennsylvania in reference to Pennsylvania voting practices. And Parker Daniels Kibort is now representing My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell in a federal defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems in reference to accusations that the company’s voting machines interfered with the election.
And according to Olsen, the company’s apparent refusal to allow public scrutiny of their machines may be cause for greater caution in using such devices in future elections.
“What’s going on in Arizona is that we have injunctions modeled after a case in Georgia that’s currently pending in federal court … they want to ban the use of Dominion voting machines in that state.”
According to Olsen, there is no shortage of officials who say that such machines are safe. But he says the security of such machines – and the integrity of Arizona’s elections – may extend only so far as Dominion officials are willing to share their records with the public.
“Taking these people at face value without inspecting these machines is not a recipe for secure elections,” Olsen said.
Nothing ventured, nothing lost
Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter didn’t appear to believe victory in a possible federal lawsuit would be easy – or perhaps even likely – at Monday’s meeting. But he also saw no downside for Mohave County to lend its support.
“I personally think they have a long road ahead of them,” Lingenfelter said. “But if there’s no cost to us … I want to vote right for the people of my district. And I don’t see a downside to participate.”
According to Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould, no impropriety had been determined in Mohave County’s elections. But the possibility of impropriety in Maricopa County could potentially damage the integrity of elections locally.
“If Maricopa County doesn’t do its elections properly, it could disenfranchise our voters,” Gould said. “This is about the public’s confidence. I constantly get comments from the public that they don’t trust voting machines. If voters don’t trust elections, they won’t participate in those elections.”
Supervisor Hildy Angius appeared to agree with Gould at Monday’s meeting.
“I believe that around the country, there have been many problems with elections, and we’ve seen the results,” Angius said. “Anywhere you go, people do not trust these elections … we are on board with finding out exactly what is going on. We have to make people believe their vote counts.”
Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop, however, opposed the county’s willingness to join the pending lawsuit.
“Arizona has been ground zero for Trump and his allies to find proof that the election was mired by fraud,” Bishop said. “But Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has said no evidence has been produced of tampering with the election. (Mohave County Elections Director) Alan Tempert has said the election in Mohave County has not been compromised. The election equipment in Mohave County was never accessible to anyone outside of our election staff.”
Bishop indicated that the alternative to electronic voting machines would be ballots counted by hand – a process unfeasible for a county of more than 200,000 residents, and could take as long as three months to determine the results of an election.
“I’m not convinced that this will not cost Mohave County anything in the long run,” Bishop said. “It almost sounds like this is a push to line someone’s pockets for some alternative proposal. We can’t possibly expect the United States of America to go back to hand-counting ballots.”
Supervisor Buster Johnson was hesitant to provide the county’s support for the pending lawsuit as of this week.
“I don’t know that Mohave County should be the ones getting involved in this,” Johnson said. “The only way to provide election oversight is through local elected officials. We get that done, and Maricopa County needs to do the same.”
Objections
Several Mohave County residents volunteered to speak on the issue at Monday’s meeting. Although several were in favor, there were also county residents who were opposed to the county’s involvement.
“I feel very strongly about this,” said Bullhead City resident Regina Guarisco. “What these gentlemen are doing is lobbying. They say you won’t be paying any expense, but what you’ll be doing is making a donation to the ‘Lindell Fund’ – the My Pillow guy – who is currently being sued for billions of dollars by Dominion.”
According to Guarisco, Arizona voters have been more disenfranchised by an inability to vote in person, rather than possible flaws in electronic voting machines.
“These lawsuits further divide the Republican party and our state,” Guarisco said. “It taints our relationship with state officials and representatives. You may gain one ally (by joining the lawsuit) but you step on quite a few people who have done a lot of work on this. We should be working with those people. We should be using public administrative avenues to address the issue, working together with representatives – not going on the attack with an aggressive lawsuit.”
Bishop issued a motion for the county’s governing board to deny joining Parker Daniels Kibort’s pending lawsuit. That motion was denied in a 2-3 vote, with only Bishop and Johnson in favor.
The board agreed to wait until the lawsuit is filed, with county attorneys tasked with reviewing the litigation before returning to the board of supervisors with a recommendation for further action.
