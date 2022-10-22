Mohave County is in the midst of a housing crisis, with a countywide poverty rate of about 16%. But a portion of homeless and at-risk residents may have to rely on local nonprofit organizations rather than the county itself for assistance this year.
The Housing Stability Voucher Program, offered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, was announced earlier this year to assist homeless and at-risk citizens throughout the country. That $43 million program will also aid victims nationwide who are attempting to flee domestic violence, victims of sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking; and to assist veterans and their families. This month, Mohave County Community Services Director Michael Smith submitted a request for the county’s governing board to approve a registration of interest to participate in the program.
That interest was not shared by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, however, who voted against the proposal in a 3-2 decision at the board’s meeting Monday in Kingman.
Angius, Lingenfelter won’t vouch for program
Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius, of Bullhead City, has opposed the county’s participation in such programs in the past, often with the same argument.
“How do we measure success?” Angius said on Monday. “We give these vouchers, and people (are housed) for 30 to 120 days. How do we know there is success in that, and it’s not going to be a vicious cycle where people are coming to the government for their needs. I’m overwhelmed, ever since covid, it seems like there’s another program every week. At some point we have to say, ‘enough’. Why is the government involved in this?”
Angius said on Monday that the program, and others like it, may ultimately cause more harm than good for county residents.
“My issue is that now people are getting very comfortable with coming to the government for all their basic needs, when in the past they could go to their faith-based organizations and nonprofit organizations. We’ve replaced that, and I have a big issue with that.”
According to Smith, the county’s community services department works closely with nonprofit organizations such as WestCare and Cornerstone Mission to facilitate current rehousing programs. Smith says that people who use those programs are often able improve their outcomes, and gain self-sufficiency within three months.
And although county residents who participate in housing voucher programs may remain enrolled in such programs for as long as six years, the majority of such recipients pay a portion of their rent.
According to Smith, the Arizona Balance of State Continuum of Care plays a crucial role in managing federally-funded programs such as the Stability Voucher Program, by providing access points to those vouchers through participating counties, and ensuring that vouchers and grant funding are distributed fairly among recipients.
But Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, of Kingman, was also less than enthusiastic about the county playing a role in providing that assistance.
“I think I would agree with Supervisor Angius’ point,” Lingenfelter said. “In the last (housing voucher) program we had, we looked at 50 housing vouchers. Now we have more than 400 housing vouchers. I think that when you have the non-mandated stuff that continues to grow, you have this competition between things we’re mandated to do, and everything else … it’s why we have a sheriff’s office that’s underfunded and needs deputies. It’s why we have a court system that still has funding needs. I think we should fund all of those mandated needs first.”
A ‘hand up,’ not a ‘hand out’
According to Smith, the federal Stability Voucher Program isn’t a permanent solution to county residents’ housing needs, nor is that its intent. The program would have been a means for homeless or at-risk residents to recover and possibly thrive, rather than subsist on federal tax dollars. But as long as there are Mohave County residents who suffer financially or live in poverty conditions, the need for such programs will continue to exist.
Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop, also of Kingman, saw merit in the proposed program on Monday.
“I’m not a big advocate of handouts and welfare, and making it easy for people not to go to work,” Bishop said. “They should support themselves and their families. But I have friends and family and acquaintances that I know, who are living in deplorable conditions in a travel trailer, or a mobile home that should have been condemned. There are people out there that are still struggling. I want them to go to work, I want them to be successful and happy.”
Bishop voted in favor submitting a registration of interest in the voucher program on Monday, alongside Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, of Lake Havasu City.
“I can’t in good conscience say no to a ‘hand-up’,” Bishop said. “I can say no to permanent welfare … I support this (program) because it goes not only to people that are homeless or on the verge of homelessness, but it goes to domestic violence, veterans and those living in various difficult situations.”
According to Angius, however, nonprofit organizations throughout Mohave County are already planning to apply to the grant program themselves in an effort to aid local residents in the county’s stead.
“I think (nonprofits) will do a better job,” Angius said. “And as a personal aside: If we want to keep growing the poverty level, let’s keep doing what we’re doing. Let’s keep giving these handouts.”
Efforts continue to address crisis
More than 30% of Mohave County homeowners are of retirement age. And as housing costs continue to rise, local businesses have long had difficulty maintaining industry positions due to the lack of affordable housing for the county’s remaining workforce.
On Friday, Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson announced the need for community partners in developing workforce housing throughout the county.
“I hear from our community that workers end up turning down job offers (in Mohave County) based on the simple fact that they cannot find affordable places to live,” Johnson said this week.
Johnson is now seeking collaboration between members of the business communities and real estate developers to build new apartments or condos that would specifically provide workforce housing in Mohave County.
“It would work by either a business, or local school districts, committing to long-term rentals or buying a set number of units in these developments,” Johnson said. “This would be a win-win for community partners, workers and developers who are interested. Affordable housing has been a topic of concern among the Lake Havasu City community for several years now. With the current workforce environment, I feel an opportunity like this would be a great benefit to our community.”
