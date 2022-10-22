Homeless camps

Veterans United Arizona President Frankie Lyons investigates an abandoned homeless camp at Body Beach in this file photo.

 Today’s News-Herald file

Mohave County is in the midst of a housing crisis, with a countywide poverty rate of about 16%. But a portion of homeless and at-risk residents may have to rely on local nonprofit organizations rather than the county itself for assistance this year.

The Housing Stability Voucher Program, offered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, was announced earlier this year to assist homeless and at-risk citizens throughout the country. That $43 million program will also aid victims nationwide who are attempting to flee domestic violence, victims of sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking; and to assist veterans and their families. This month, Mohave County Community Services Director Michael Smith submitted a request for the county’s governing board to approve a registration of interest to participate in the program.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.