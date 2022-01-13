There’s nothing like the feeling of freedom and simplicity that comes with living life on the road in a bus. For a quarter of a century, people have been coming together on the shores of Lake Havasu City to share their love of the lifestyle.
Buses by the Bridge was started in 1991 by John Howard, a local Volkswagen Bus enthusiast and Volkswagen servicer. The event returned to Havasu in 1996 after Howard started up the Jerome Jamboree in Jerome, Arizona.
At the first gathering, about 50 buses attended. It was originally held at Crazy Horse Campground, but as the word spread, the location was too expensive to host more buses. It was eventually moved to Lake Havasu State Park, becoming the first event the park allowed overnight camping for. Now, the event has swelled to hundreds, making it one of the largest bus gatherings in the nation.
2022 is looking like it could be a banner year for Buses by the Bridge, Lake Havasu State Park Manager Dan Roddy said. According to Roddy, Thursday morning saw about 200 buses lined up to get into the Windsor 4 gate before 9 a.m.
“It’s the best bus show in the West,” Buses by the Bridge attendee Mike said. He declined to provide his last name. Mike, his companion Karen and their dog Remmington of Riverside, California, have been coming to the Havasu gathering for years.
“We like the weather, we like to drink and we like to drive our Volkswagen buses,” Mike said. “Not at the same time, of course.”
Mike and Karen both love their free-spirited life on the road, and gatherings like Buses are the perfect way to meet other like-minded, eclectic spirits, they said.
“We get to share stories with each other, swap bus parts, and just have a fun time,” Mike said. “It’s freakin’ rad.”
Bailey Roth and Alfredo Figueroa of Tucson came with a group of their buddies, creating their own little camping spot six buses strong. It’s Roth’s first time at Buses and Figueroa’s second, but their other friends have been coming for years.
Roth first got into buses as a kid. His dad was looking into buying a Volkswagen that had a giant painted rainbow on one side and a painted scene of The Beatles’ Abbey Road album cover on the other. Roth’s initial reaction was a hard pass.
“I didn’t want to be dropped off at school in that,” he laughed. But now, he wishes he was behind the wheel.
“I always liked the look of Volkswagens,” Roth said. He now owns a blue van and a Volkswagen truck.
Figueroa first got into buses eight years ago. His VW Vanagon Syncro is equipped with four-wheel drive, ready to tackle any adventure.
“I bought a Vanagon, and I was hooked,” he said. “Then I got into bay window buses.”
Buses by the Bridge is open to the public Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $5 per person for the whole weekend. Kids 17 and younger are free. The event features freestyle BMX, cornhole, live music, raffles, bounce houses, a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. on Sunday and more. Visit busesbythebridge.com to see the full event schedule.
