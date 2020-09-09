High winds kicked up big waves on the beach at Crazy Horse Campground on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas, sustained winds were measured between 25 and 35 miles per hour throughout the day in Lake Havasu City, with a gust of 44 miles per hour at 1:15 p.m. The windy weather was caused by a cold front moving into the area which is expected to keep daily high temperatures below 100 degrees through Friday before temperatures drift back up. Winds are expected to persist through at least this morning, but should dissipate as the day progresses.
