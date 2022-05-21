A potential cost of living adjustment for Lake Havasu City employees has been a hot-button issue for the City Council as it prepares the budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23, which starts July 1.
Councilmembers followed up a lengthy discussion about a 3% cost of living adjustment for city employees during its first budget work session in April, with more discussion on the issue during the second budget work session last week. Staff has proposed a 3% raise for all city employees next year to help offset some of the inflation experienced over the last year. The increase is expected to cost the city $1.5 million next fiscal year.
During the work session, city officials told the council that Havasu is experiencing serious struggles with retaining employees as well as recruiting new employees to join the staff. Human Resources Director Bobbie Kimleton told the council the city has averaged between 30 and 50 vacancies per week due to staff members leaving recently, while City Manager Jess Knudson told the council in April that the city is still seeing prospective employees accept a position with the city only to call back several days later to decline the offer after looking into the cost to move to and live in Havasu.
Using the water department as an example, Kimelton said the department is losing about one or two employees every week – on average – of the 34 full time employees budgeted for the department.
“They are resigning to go somewhere else where they can make more money and have more opportunities to earn in the future,” she said.
Meanwhile, the city is struggling to find qualified employees to fill the frequent vacancies in the water department – especially at the city’s starting wages.
“Of the last 10 water employees that have come and applied for jobs with the city, every one of them has asked for a salary that is at least three-quarters of the way up the scale in the pay plan or greater,” Kimelton said.
Knudson said paying a new employee at the top of the city’s pay scale for the position may help the city fill that particular opening, but he said it creates issues with current employees who may have been with the city for eight years but are now making less money than the new hire.
“What are the ripple effects to the rest of the division, department and the city?” Knudson said. “Those are all things that we need to take a look at. Bobbie is working with our superintendents in public works because we are seeing some issues in terms of our ability to hire and retain people there. But it has got to be a comprehensive approach. Bobbie is working on that to see what we can do.”
Retention and attraction
Kimleton said the proposed 3% raise for all employees is geared more towards helping Havasu retain its existing employees, rather than help to hire new ones.
“Absolutely as a retention tool it is invaluable,” Kimelton said. “Is 3% enough? I would like to say yes – the answer is probably not. But we have to balance that with what is affordable. I believe that 3% is better than 0% right now, and it will go a long ways towards helping to retain the valuable employees we already have.”
Mayor Cal Sheehy said the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23 also includes money to improve recruitment efforts on a department-by-department basis.
“From a big picture perspective there is flexibility within this budget, as presented, for Jess and his team to be able to make these adjustments department by department – or where it makes sense for recruitment,” he said.
Kimelton said the city is considering a variety of different strategies to help increase the city’s success in attracting workers.
“We are looking at strategies in terms of, in some instances do signing bonuses make sense? Do relocation bonuses make sense?” Kimelton said. “One of the challenges we have is that although we have professional positions in the city that make more money, they also have more options of places to go and opportunities to negotiate their wages.”
Kimelton also pointed to the new fire service CTE program for high school students as a good way to attempt to fill vacancies with locals. She said the city is currently working with the Department of Labor and Arizona Workforce to look at possibly creating some local apprentice programs.
Councilmembers appeared to agree that the city needs to do something to address the staffing struggles that are expected to remain an issue next year. All of the councilmembers seemed to support the flexibility in the budget that officials say will help Havasu’s recruitment efforts on a department-by-department basis. A majority of councilmembers also expressed support for a cost of living adjustment of at least 3%. Councilmembers Michele Lin and Nancy Campbell, however, both expressed doubts that a 3% raise across the board for all employees is the best way to address Havasu’s staffing issues.
No formal votes are cast during council work sessions. The council is scheduled to formally vote to adopt the 5-year Capital Improvement Plan and the tentative budget for FY2022-23 during its June 14 meeting. The council will vote to adopt the final budget on June 28.
Council discussion
Lin said she believes in taking care of the city’s employees, but said she has some doubts about whether a 3% cost of living adjustment would make enough of a difference to be worth it.
“I’m glad that Bobbie shared that she believes this is going to help,” Lin said. “I am hopeful that it will. I think you have to pay people what they are worth. I just don’t know that the 3% is the right route.”
She said the 3% raise would end up with minimum wage employees making maybe make a couple hundred extra dollars in a year, while the highest paid employees would be getting a couple thousand more.
“If that is going to retain the employees that we have then okay,” Lin said. “But to me I look at how we are losing people and I don’t know if that couple thousand dollars would keep me here. I’m all for supporting our employees and whatever it takes to get them here and keep them here, I just don’t know if the COLA is the right direction… As a business person, I don’t know how that is going to retain people if they have offers to go for thousands and thousands of dollars more where they can get a cheaper place to live.”
Campbell said she shares Lin’s concerns, and suggested that the $1.5 million that would be used on the cost of living adjustment could be better used in more targeted areas where the city is having the most difficulties.
“I’m concerned we are just doing an across the board 3% raise,” Campbell said. “I think I would rather focus on the people you are talking about in the water department that we are losing… Maybe it is going to cost us 10% there, but over here we don’t need those raises. I’m just not an across the board, everybody gets a raise, kind of gal. I believe we need to look at each individual department.”
Campbell said she is concerned that the proposed raises would also eventually have an adverse impact on local businesses.
“Everybody in this city has the same problem – every one of us,” Campbell said. “What happens if every business in town has all of their employees say, ‘I’m going to go work for the city because I get health insurance, I get this, I get this, and I get this.’”
Campbell said the city may fill more vacancies that way, but argued it would make things even more difficult for businesses and eventually negatively impact the tax revenue the city receives from businesses.
“We can’t have a government-only ran city,” Campbell said. “This is a problem for everybody. I just think that we need to really be mindful here.”
Sheehy supported the proposed cost of living raises. He noted that the 3% raise for all employees is just one part of the city’s strategy to address retention and attraction of employees.
“There is this COLA, there is a step increase if eligible, there is some flexibility of other things they are looking at for recruitment whether that be relocation costs or those types of things,” he said. “So there are a variety of different pieces moving. This is not unique to what we are doing here today, but we are the ones elected to solve it here. The private sector is experiencing similar things, but the only difference is in the private sector they have already made these changes and they make it on the fly. If they need someone in the dish pit now, they pay what it takes to do it. If we don’t give this flexibility through this budget process, then Mr. Knudson and his team don’t have that ability to do that.”
Councilmember Cameron Moses noted that he has given employees of his business raises three times since the council voted to adopt the positional analysis study in 2020 which gave raises to many of the city’s employees. He said he doesn’t feel a 3% cost of living adjustment is enough considering that inflation has been much higher over the past year.
“I think it has to be higher than 3%,” he said. “I think we are going to be doing ourselves a disservice and we will lose more employees if we are not keeping up with other cities. Here we are trying to grow as a city and an organization because we have all seen in those department where they need help. We need more police officers, we need more code enforcement, we need more fire and more IT. But we are flat out not going to get it if we don’t do something about the COLA and keeping up with inflation. I’m already looking at probably another raise for all of the employees in my organizations because I’m just not attracting enough people.”
Councilmember Jim Dolan also supported the cost of living adjustment.
“Our staff takes care of this city, and if we don’t take care of them we will lose them,” Dolan said. “We were very slow to respond with the positional analysis – it took a long time for us to get it. I think it was a great thing that we did, but it is so obsolete at the moment. I think the COLA – in theory – should be higher. Inflation is 8% or more and 3% is very little. I think if we don’t take care of them at that level I think we are going to be losing more people.”
As for attracting new employees, Dolan said the city may need to adjust the pay for some of the positions where hiring efforts have been the most difficult. Using the water system as an example, Dolan said the cost to the city’s water users will only get higher if Havasu doesn’t have enough qualified employees to maintain the system. He said the city simply doesn’t have the option to not fill vacancies in the water department because they are asking for more than the city currently pays, because the work still needs to be done.
“This is a problem we have,” he said. “We have to hire those people and make those adjustments. My people at Campbell Cove are making $16 and $17 an hour making sandwiches. That is not what it used to be, but if I don’t adapt I would have two people making sandwiches and I’d be out of business. Those are definitely things we have to be aggressive on.”
Councilmember David Land also supported the 3% cost of living adjustment. He said the city hadn’t been making those adjustments for years prior to positional analysis, which resulted in a large shake up to the pay rates in 2020.
“We finally got to the point where employees are making fair market wages where they are supposed to be – now it’s our job to continue doing that and keep it where it is at,” Lane said. “Not giving pay raises because people would want to work for the city only – that is our job. Our job as councilmembers is to ensure that the city manager has the tools in order to attract and retain the best and brightest employees that the city needs. Right now we are hearing that we are 30 to 50 people down every single week, so obviously we are not giving the tools to the city manager that we need to give.”
