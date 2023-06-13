WAHS Cats

Cats at the Western Arizona Humane Society remain under observation in spacious holding areas this week at the organization's Lake Havasu City facility. Until July 1, the WAHS animal shelter will remain the only facility in Mohave County that will accept stray or rescued cats or kittens, following a feline parvovirus outbreak at the Mohave County Animal Shelter in Kingman.

 Brandon Messick/Today's News-Herald

The Western Arizona Humane Society will remain vigilant this month as the Mohave County Animal Shelter announces an outbreak of feline parvovirus at its facility. But according to Humane Society officials, that outbreak is unlikely to spread to Lake Havasu City’s shelter.

Mohave County’s facility in Kingman announced a moratorium on all cat and kitten intakes throughout the rest of June in response to the outbreak. The extremely contagious virus is deadly to cats, and kittens are especially susceptible to the disease. The shelter will not adopt cats in its care or accept new cats and kittens until July 1.

