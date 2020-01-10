Learn more about the area’s two wildlife refuges at an open house Thursday at the Aquatic Center, 5-6 p.m.
Lake Havasu City is flanked by two national wildlife refuges – the Bill Williams Refuge to the south and the Havasu Refuge to the north.
The staff and volunteers who oversee the wild spaces will be on hand to answer questions and share information about tours and upcoming events.
Taking the lead on many projects is the 40-member Friends organization, which participates in a variety of ways at both refuges. For instance, the volunteers lead free tours of the Bill Williams Wildlife Refuge every Thursday, 8-10 a.m., now through April. Situated where the Mojave and Sonoran deserts meet, the refuge is home to plants and animals from both deserts.
North of the city, nature tours of the Havasu Wildlife Refuge will occur on the first Tuesday of the month beginning Feb. 4. It is expected those tours will occur in March and April, weather permitting.
In the coming months, the Friends will plant trees at Mesquite Bay, host Friends & Family Fun Day at the Bill Williams Refuge (March 18, 8 a.m.-noon) and the International Migratory Bird Day event, also at Bill Williams Refuge on April 11.
Those who share a love of the outdoors are always welcome to join the Friends. Find out more at Thursday’s open house or visit billwilliamsriver-havasufriends.org.
