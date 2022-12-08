Jingle Bell Walk and Fun Run

 The Jingle Bell Walk and Fun Run is returning to Lake Havasu City this Saturday. The walk will begin at 9 a.m. at the Island Ball Field with registration opening at 8 a.m.

 Courtesy of Linda Scoles

For 15 years, the Havasu Healthy Striders has provided the community of Lake Havasu City with opportunities to establish healthier exercising routines. As one of the many programs under the Havasu Community Health Foundation, the walking group’s annual Jingle Bell Walk and Fun Run continues to cater to residents of all ages.

More than 100 walkers will gear up and head out to the walk’s location at the Island Ball Field on Saturday morning. Participants can sign up and check in beginning at 8 a.m. before the start of the walk at 9 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.