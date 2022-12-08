For 15 years, the Havasu Healthy Striders has provided the community of Lake Havasu City with opportunities to establish healthier exercising routines. As one of the many programs under the Havasu Community Health Foundation, the walking group’s annual Jingle Bell Walk and Fun Run continues to cater to residents of all ages.
More than 100 walkers will gear up and head out to the walk’s location at the Island Ball Field on Saturday morning. Participants can sign up and check in beginning at 8 a.m. before the start of the walk at 9 a.m.
Linda Scoles, chairperson and facilitator of the group, says that walkers are encouraged to bring their pets along for the event. In addition to the event’s ugly sweater contest will be a special portion for the cutest dog costume. Other prizes include gift baskets and a 50/50 raffle drawing.
“It’s just such a fun, family event,” Scoles said. “It’s just so friendly and fun and magical.”
The price for adults to participate is $10 with children ages 12 and under costing $5. A special appearance by Santa Claus will be made for young walkers in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.