A Lake Havasu City man was arrested this month on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property at a McCulloch Boulevard storage facility.
Witnesses allegedly reported that the man, identified as 40-year-old Jeremiah J. Finazzo, was “high as a kite” and attempting to climb the wall of the facility before reporting parties contacted police. Before that, the report said, Finazzo was allegedly seen kicking and striking one of the doors to a storage locker until its lock broke.
Officers arrived at the scene and soon found Finazzo inside the facility. He was arrested at the scene and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail without incident.
