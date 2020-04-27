Several Lake Havasu City customers were disappointed on Monday to find that the local Walmart was closed.
The retailer was fresh out of the most important necessity: Electricity.
Shielded from the late morning sun by a beach umbrella, store associate Ed Fowler was perched on a chair in front of the store, warning shoppers headed for the northernmost entrance that the store was closed.
“We’re closed. We don’t have any power,” he explained again and again. “I don’t know when we will open again.”
Joe Barrios, a spokesman for Unisource, confirmed that his company responded to a service call at Walmart Sunday evening.
“We went out at 6 p.m. when Walmart called us. We found that everything on our side of the meter was in working order,” Barrios said.
He added that when power customers have an issue on their “side of the meter,” Unisource crews stand ready to assist “when it’s time to re-energize.”
Calls to Walmart for more information were unsuccessful and repeatedly met with a busy signal on Monday.
