After nearly three years of wandering, Lake Havasu City’s co-working center — Nomadic — Is finally ready to settle into its new home.
Nomadic is one of the three top priority projects that came out of the Vision 2020 movement in that started five years ago and culminated in the city winning $2 million from the America’s Best Communities competition in Denver to be used to complete the projects. The project has gone through a couple iterations and designs, but the Partnership for Economic Development has finally found the right mix of functionality and frugality to move forward with construction.
The PED will be holding a small groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 18 to kick off the next phase of the project.
“I’m just really happy that the community will see one of the projects start this year,” said PED President James Gray. “Hopefully they take a little faith that some of the bigger and more expensive projects will happen. They are not forgotten, but they take a lot to get going.”
Gray said the cost of the building is expected to be $1,950,000.
The PED has been holding onto the $400,000 earmarked for the project from the ABC prize money to pay for the construction of the facility. Gray said the PED will cover the remaining $1.45 million itself. The PED’s annual budget is only $500,000, but Gray said they will be able to use money from their capital fund, which is largely comprised of the money the PED received after taking over The Shops and Lake Havasu to help it avoid bankruptcy, and selling it to a local investor.
He said the PED is exploring all of its options to save money on construction, but every time they are able to cut the price in one area, it will increase somewhere else due to rising material costs during the pandemic.
“With that said, we have had some incredible responses from local companies adjusting their standard rates to be a part of a project for our community and our collective future, so that has been incredible and we appreciate them so much,” Gray said.
The PED has worked with Durham Construction on pre-development and site analysis, while teaming up with Selberg Associates to explore potential cost savings within the design.
Gray said the project is currently with the Colorado River Building Industry Association for open bidding by local subcontractors.
“Because this facility will serve the community, it is vitally important to be constructed by as many local companies as possible,” Gray said.
Gray said he expects to have all the permits it needs from the city to allow groundwork to get started in December. Once the groundwork is completed, Gray said construction is expected to last for about 12 months.
Ultimately the goal is to get Nomadic up and running in early 2022.
What is included?
Once finished, Nomadic will be an approximately 9,100 square foot, single story building next to Sanchez Hawkins Jewelry at 2121 McCulloch Blvd.
The designs include four large offices, seven smaller offices, along with multiple meeting rooms, common areas, a small soundproof room for podcasts, and bathrooms. Nomadic will also include a studio that will be unattached, with the rest of the facility wrapping around it.
Gray said there will be space for 29 dedicated member companies to have either an office or a dedicated desk, but the hope is that the facility will have a larger reach than those who work there every day.
“The membership structure also allows floating memberships without access to dedicated desks, and drop-ins for remote workers who are looking for monthly or daily workspace opportunities,” Gray said. “At opening we estimate to have 15 member companies participating. Company sizes may range from one to five employees.”
Once Nomadic opens, the PED’s smaller pilot co-working center called F106 will close. Gray said most of the 10 companies currently working in F106 will transition into the new space, and they will also be able to include several more companies on the waitlist for F106.
“We have some pent-up demand, which is one of the reasons it is so important to bring that to market,” Gray said.
Gray said the F106 project was a great way for Havasu to venture into the world of co-working, and the current companies in F106 played a big role in designing Nomadic.
“We took that feedback pretty seriously,” Gray said. “I think it was really smart of our board to do a pilot program so we could watch it in motion for a while and really design around it. I think, had we just jumped into it, we would have just had a bunch of open spaces a little bit more like a library and everyone would just be on unsure footing.”
Gray said one of the first lessons they learned was the need for the companies to have their own spaces within the larger facility, which led to more small offices in the designs. The F106 companies also gave a lot of input into how the studio should be designed, giving ideas about what their specific needs are for such a space from the lighting it needs to how people and equipment is brought in and out.
“I don’t think anyone in F106 wasn’t involved in getting an opinion and talking about different aspects that they utilize the space for,” Gray said.
Nomadic would also have a little bit of room to expand vertically, should the need arise. Gray said the studio portion of the facility will have the necessary infrastructure to build a second floor which could potentially be used for offices or dedicated for a specific purpose.
“Those are funds we don’t have now,” Gray said. “All the infrastructure is built for it, but we would have to invest in another stage of it, if that time ever comes.”
Cutting cost of previous plan
The PED originally explored building Nomadic on a lot near the ASU Campus, but those plans were scrapped in 2019 because they couldn’t get it under budget.
“The previous one that we had designed with Consolidated Construction was really nice,” Gray said. “It was bigger and it was on two floors, but at the end of it we just couldn’t get it at a price we could build it – it was just too high. So we needed to remove a few things to drop the price.”
Gray said the new design will have about 2,000 less square foot of floor space, but the fact that it will all be a single story made the most difference in the cost.
“We needed to remove the second floor because with that came the cost of elevators, enhanced spans, fire suppression, and all of those things,” Gray said. “Yes you are saving space, but everything gets more complex.”
The 2121 McCulloch Boulevard lot itself also helped the PED save money because it already had some of the necessary infrastructure in place such as parking.
“So much of the infrastructure was already there which helped us cut cost,” Gray said. “We also downsized the building a bit and some of the finishes are not as nice, but they are very functional. So I think it is a very simple and what I would call an active development.”
