With three seats on the Lake Havasu City Council up for grabs in 2022 and six candidates on the ballot, sifting through the primary election results may require a calculator.
Today’s primary election features incumbent councilmembers Jim Dolan, Michele Lin and Jeni Coke along with challengers Morgan Braden, Mark Curry and David Diaz on the ballot for a seat on the City Council. But the primary election may not be the finish line for all or any of the City Council candidates, with the potential for a runoff election in November looming.
With three open seats on the City Council, each voter will be able to vote for up to three candidates - so a total of 100 voters could submit up to 300 votes. In order to avoid a runoff in the general election a candidate must receive a majority of the votes in the primary.
The threshold to be considered a majority will be determined by taking the total number of votes cast for all candidates combined, and dividing that by the number of available seats – which, in the council race, is three. Then divide that number by two and round up to the nearest whole number.
For example: In the 2020 primary election there were a total of 33,351 votes cast for City Council. Dividing that by the total number of open seats (three) gives you 11,117, divided by two is 5,558.5. So in 2020 candidates for City Council needed at least 5,559 votes to earn a seat. Nancy Campbell’s 8,398 votes, Cameron Moses’ 6,399 votes, and David Lane’s 6,085 votes during the 2020 Primary Election were enough for each to secure their seat without moving on to a runoff election in November.
There were a total of seven candidates for City Council in 2020, and the likelihood of a runoff increases with more candidates in the race.
If there are more candidates that reach the threshold for a majority than there are available seats, those candidates receiving the most votes will be declared the winners.
If a runoff election is needed in November, there will be two candidates listed on the ballot for each unclaimed seat remaining. So if only one candidate received a majority of the votes today, then four candidates would move on to the general election and the candidate who received the fewest votes for council in the primary would be eliminated from the race.
If two candidates receive a majority in the primary than the candidates who received the third and fourth most votes would advance the general election to compete for the remaining seat, while the two candidates with the lowest vote totals would be eliminated.
If all of the seats are claimed in the primary election then the City Council race will not be included on the general election ballot.
Successful candidates will be seated during the second City Council meeting in November, which is scheduled for Nov. 22 this year.
Voters who are left unsatisfied by the candidates on the ballot for any particular office may be tempted to call an audible and make use of the “write-in” line to go in another direction entirely. But those voters should be aware that only candidates who have filled out nomination papers and submitted them to the officer in charge of that particular election by the deadline – which for most races in Arizona was 40 days ago – will have write-in votes cast for them counted.
By Arizona State Statute, any write-in vote for a person who has not filed nomination papers will not be counted.
The 2022 primary election does have a handful of write-in candidates in local races that are eligible to take office if they receive enough votes, however. Frankie Lyons has filed her paperwork to run as a write-in candidate for mayor, and Timothy Trayer is running as an official write-in candidate for City Council.
The Democratic ballot for State Representative in Legislative District 30 will not have any names listed on the ballot, but David Lucier of Tempe and Gene Scharer of Buckeye are both eligible to move on to the general election as a write in candidate. Meanwhile, the Republican ballot will have six candidates listed on the ballot while Jack Harper of Surprise has filed papers to run as an official write-in candidate.
