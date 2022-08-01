With three seats on the Lake Havasu City Council up for grabs in 2022 and six candidates on the ballot, sifting through the primary election results may require a calculator.

Today’s primary election features incumbent councilmembers Jim Dolan, Michele Lin and Jeni Coke along with challengers Morgan Braden, Mark Curry and David Diaz on the ballot for a seat on the City Council. But the primary election may not be the finish line for all or any of the City Council candidates, with the potential for a runoff election in November looming.

