A wanted Lake Havasu City man was arrested in California last week after allegedly stealing high-powered rifles, fleeing from police, carjacking and struggling with officers.
According to the Fontana Police Department, patrol officers located a felony vehicle wanted out of Fresno, Calif., for a burglary involving the theft of high-powered rifles. Officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, driven by Tielman R. Lindsay, 40, and Angela Lindsay, who immediately drove away.
During the ensuing police pursuit, the Lindsays drove the wrong way on roads at high rates of speed, Fontana police said.
The suspects then stopped, exited the vehicle armed with an AR-15 rifle. They pointed it at another vehicle, forcing a family to exit and carjacking them.
The pursuit continued until they stopped at a gas station. After a brief struggle with Tielman, officers took custody of the two suspects.
No officers or civilians were injured.
In total, six rifles and more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the original burglary in Fresno, Fontana police said.
The Lindsays were booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Tielman was identified as the owner of TTS Landscape & Tree Management in Lake Havasu City Police reports. As of the latest report on January 26, he lived on the 2400 block of Venturer Lane.
Since August 2019, Tielman has had several interactions with LHCPD.
“Tielman is wanted on two warrants out of Lake Havasu Municipal Court for Failure to Appear and is listed as a suspect in several offenses of Fraud and Theft, and Criminal Damage offenses, all of which have occurred in 2021,” LHCPD Det. Chris Angus said. “Tielman has additional pending cases that were referred to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office.”
Prior to this year, Tielman has had other interactions with LHCPD.
According to police reports, in August 2019, Tielman was arrested after allegedly crashing into two vehicles at two separate intersections while driving under the influence.
In November 2020, Tielman allegedly attacked an employee’s car while the employee was attempting to pick up a paycheck. During a traffic stop later that day, Tielman tried to run from police and resisted arrest. Officers found meth and suspected counterfeit narcotic pills in his vehicle, with a total street value of $5,500, according to the police report.
LHCPD also has had “numerous documented contacts with Angela since 2009,” Angus said, “and she has been arrested several times as a result of those prior contacts.” Her most recent arrest was in January this year for drug-related offenses.
