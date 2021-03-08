A Lake Havasu City man wanted on charges of failure to appear in court was arrested last Monday, after he allegedly entered the police department.
Police say that Nicholas M. Lenzi, 23, entered the facility and asked for the return of property taken from him after his most recent arrest on charges of DUI. Lenzi was served with two warrants for his arrest at the scene, on charges of failure to appear in court and violation of his probation, and he was taken into custody.
