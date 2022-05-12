Mohave County prosecutors are now investigating the case of a Lake Havasu City man who was arrested this week in the death of a Phoenix-area woman. The suspect was wanted since February under an extraditable felony warrant out of Mohave County, and was reportedly arrested – and released twice – in Maricopa County prior to the victim’s death.
Last Friday, Maricopa County officials say that Joshua C. Bagley, 26, boarded a Valley Metro bus in the Phoenix area. Bagley reportedly entered the bus with 41-year-old Diane Craig, and the two sat near each other in the back of the vehicle. They were the only two passengers on board, according to initial reports from Phoenix investigators.
When the bus made its last stop, Bagley reportedly exited the vehicle. Craig did not.
The bus driver soon found Craig in the back of the vehicle, with the straps of her bag twisted around her neck. Craig was transported from the scene to a Phoenix area hospital, where she reportedly died as result of what investigators called “internal decapitation.”
According to Phoenix Police officials, video surveillance footage from the bus appeared to show Bagley strangling the victim with the straps of her bag before allegedly stealing from her. Bagley then allegedly moved near the front of the bus before departing at its final stop.
Bagley was absent when emergency first responders arrived at the scene. He was found in a Phoenix neighborhood Tuesday, after witnesses may have reported him as a suspicious person in their area.
Wanted in Mohave County
According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, Bagley was boarding at a home in Lake Havasu City as of January, after he and his wife became homeless.
Investigators say Bagley may have had a history of drug use, and the homeowner became concerned when he began to exhibit allegedly strange behavior. The homeowner told him that he could no longer stay at her home. Bagley left – and police say that on Jan. 31, he took the victim’s vehicle with him.
Officers ultimately found Bagley in a desert wash east of Sponson Drive. The victim’s vehicle was found in the nearby desert, and allegedly contained multiple items belonging to Bagley. Bagley was taken into custody on initial charges of unlawful use of a means of transportation.
According to court documents, Bagley was indicted Feb. 17 in Mohave Superior Court, and released from custody on his own recognizance.
When Bagley failed to appear for his March 7 arraignment, a warrant was issued for his arrest.
‘Catch and release’ in Maricopa County
Bagley was reportedly arrested by Mesa Police officers on April 1. And according to Mohave County Superior Court Clerk Christina Spurlock, that should have been the end of it.
“He had a warrant for his arrest … from my understanding, it was extraditable throughout Arizona and for about 100 miles around the state,” Spurlock said Thursday. “He was picked up in Maricopa County in early April, and he was seen by a judge. For whatever reason, the judge released (Bagley) from custody on $5,000 bond.”
According to Spurlock, the suspect’s arrest warrant was automatically quashed after his arrest in Mesa last month. If prosecutors still wanted Bagley’s extradition back to Mohave County, a new warrant would be required.
In the time it took that warrant to be reissued, Bagley was arrested and released a second time.
An escape by mere hours
“(The Goodyear Police Department) had two cases with him from April 30,” said Goodyear Police Department Public Information Officer Lisa Berry this week. “One case for DUI, and one for possession of a stolen vehicle.”
Bagley was reportedly released from custody at about 11:40 a.m. on May 3.
That afternoon, Mohave Superior Judge Rick Lambert reissued the warrant for Bagley’s arrest and extradition.
Craig was killed three days later.
As of Thursday, the Goodyear Police Department was unable to comment on the circumstances of Bagley’s release from custody.
Mohave County prosecutors seek answers
According to initial reports in the case, it was believed by Maricopa County law enforcement officials that Bagley was no longer wanted in Mohave County. But local prosecutors say that has never been the case.
“His warrant was still active (at the time of Bagley’s April 1 arrest),” said Deputy Mohave County Attorney Leah Nelson this week. “We have never said that he was no longer wanted in Mohave County.”
Nelson says the Mohave County Attorney’s Office is still investigating the circumstances that appeared to allow Bagley to escape extradition from the Phoenix area.
“We don’t know who talked to who, or where the breakdown in communication occurred,” Nelson said. “We’re still investigating, and we don’t have any additional information at this point.”
According to Mohave County Sheriff’s officials, the county investigators are also investigating the circumstances of Bagley’s release from custody in Maricopa County. The sheriff’s findings will be made public once all of the facts are known, officials said this week.
