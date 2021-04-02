A Lake Havasu City man was arrested Monday after an alleged struggle with officers who attempted to take him into custody on an outstanding warrant.
Martin W. Kennedy, 56, was wanted on charges of failure to comply with a court order in reference to a prior drug paraphernalia arrest. On Monday, police dispatchers received reports that Kennedy was staying in a trailer located in the 1900 block of Park Terrace Place. Officers traveled to the residence, where Kennedy was allegedly seen standing outside. According to the police report, Kennedy attempted to run from officers upon their arrival.
Police say that after a brief chase, officers seized Kennedy and placed him on the ground. Officers attempted to restrain Kennedy, the report said, and Kennedy allegedly struggled. According to the police report, an officer received minor injuries to his face while taking Kennedy into custody.
Kennedy has been charged with aggravated assault against an officer and one felony count of resisting arrest. As of Wednesday, he remained in custody at Mohave County Jail without bond.
