A former Kingman resident wanted in connection to a 2020 DUI accident was arrested in Havasu last month, following two separate reports of domestic violence at his girlfriend’s home. Now Brian Demko, 29, remains in custody at Mohave County Jail as he awaits a possible trial in the case.
Police were called to Demko’s home on the 2800 block of Palisades Drive in the early hours of April 2. According to alleged witness statements, Demko became jealous after his girlfriend received a message through social media from a male acquaintance. Demko allegedly grabbed the victim’s throat and slapped her before breaking two of her mobile phones. Three children were asleep in the home when the incident occurred. According to the report, the victim was forced to contact police from a neighbor’s home after Demko left the scene on foot.
Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate Demko at that time.
Police were called back to the scene at about 5:35 that morning after receiving new reports of a domestic violence incident. According to the report, Demo returned to the scene after the victim’s initial call to law enforcement, and accused the victim of hiding his car keys. During the argument, police say Demko threw the victim against a wall in her home. The victim’s head was injured, the report said, and the victim ultimately required medical attention.
Officers arrived at the home, where the victim allegedly said Demko had just left through the home’s garage. Officers ordered Demko to exit the residence, and officers drew their service weapons as evacuated the victim and her children from the home.
According to the police report, officers were still calling for Demko to surrender when emergency dispatchers received a report of an accident with injuries on State Route 95. One Lake Havasu City Police officer responded to that call, but was unable to find evidence that such an accident had taken place. According to statements later made by dispatchers, the number associated with that call belonged Demko’s mobile phone.
After repeated calls for Demko to exit the residence, officers allegedly saw movement in the rear seat of Demko’s BMW sedan, which was parked in the driveway. Upon further investigation, officers allegedly saw Demko hiding in the trunk area of the vehicle.
Officers attempted to open the vehicle’s trunk and extract Demko, but police say Demko disconnected the vehicle’s battery prior to officers’ arrival. According to the report, officers found a set of jumper cables to charge Demko’s vehicle and allow access to the trunk area.
Demko was arrested at the scene on charges including assault, disorderly conduct, rendering a false report to law enforcement and one felony count of criminal damage to property.
When asked why he hid from officers, Demko allegedly replied: “I’m looking at five years for a car accident. Five years is a long time.”
According to Mohave Superior Court records, Demko was wanted under a felony warrant after he failed to appear for sentencing in a DUI case that took place last April.
In that case, county prosecutors said Demko drove while intoxicated in the Kingman area on April 9, 2020. Demko allegedly drove on the wrong side of the road, and struck another vehicle. The victim suffered a broken ankle as result of the collision, and Demko was charged with felony counts of aggravated assault as well as one felony count of DUI.
Demko accepted an agreement with prosecutors last year, and pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count of DUI. In exchange for his plea, Demko would have received a five-year prison sentence.
A sentencing hearing in the case was scheduled for Dec. 8, for which court records show he did not appear. According to prosecutors, a Mohave Superior Court Judge rejected Demko’s guilty plea in that case after his arrest last month. Demko has now reinstated his original “not guilty” plea in the case.
After Demko’s arrest last month, county prosecutors have asked that the court impose a high bond for any possible future release.
As of Tuesday, Demko remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $25,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.