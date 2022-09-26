KINGMAN – Melissa Ware is the executive secretary for Mohave County Manager Sam Elters. She was born in Springfield, Missouri, but, as a child, her family moved to and she grew up in the Inland Empire of California.

In her 20’s, she served in the U.S. Army for two years, mostly in Germany as a patriot missile crewmember, surrounded by 90% males. She says “the military afforded me not only the opportunity to proudly serve my country, but to experience an amazing amount of history, immersion in other cultures, and the opportunity to meet and become friends with some great individuals.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.