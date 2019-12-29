Lake Havasu State Park will host its annual “First Day Hike” this week, inviting Arizona residents and visitors to enjoy the great outdoors on New Year’s Day.
The tradition has been ongoing since 2012, with state park systems participating nationwide. The effort is led by park rangers, naturalists and volunteers, who share their knowledge of Arizona’s natural resources and cultural features. According to Arizona State Parks Community Relations Administrator Ken Silva, fewer hikers participated in the event at Lake Havasu State Park last year due to rain and snow throughout the region, but the program has grown more popular throughout the rest of Arizona in years past.
“Arizona is fortunate to have warmer weather than most states in January, but we occasionally have snow on that day,” Silva said. “(The program) continues to grow in popularity each year. With milder weather forecasted, we hope to see that number grow for 2020.”
In 2018, more than 70,500 people participated in first day hikes throughout the country, and nearly 75,000 were reported in 2019, according to Silva. In Arizona, more than 1,100 hikers took part in 2018 and 2019.
“Popularity of the program grows in Arizona due to our beautiful weather, increased tourism to the state, increased park visitation and the assistance of the media to spread the word to potential visitors,” Silva said.
Gov. Ducey hopes to see the program continue as Arizona residents and visitors experience what sights the state’s outdoors have to offer.
“There’s no better way to kick off the new year than by exploring one of Arizona’s more than 30 state parks,” Ducey said in a statement this week. “With fresh air, unbeatable sights and educational guided tours, a hike at an Arizona state park offers something for everyone to enjoy.”
For those who can’t, or would prefer not to leave the comfort of their own homes, however, Arizona Parks and Trails recently mapped trails throughout dozens of Arizona State Parks earlier this year, which can be viewed in 3D on Google Maps.
The hike at Lake Havasu State Park is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., and will be led by park rangers. The two-mile hike will last about three hours, and will include a snack and water break at the park’s cactus gardens. Visitors are encouraged to bring comfortable shoes, snacks and water.
For more information about hike locations, difficulty, length, terrain and tips, visit AZStateParks.com/fdh.
Arizona Parks and Trails is encouraging visitors to share their hiking adventures in Arizona on social media with the hashtag, #FirstDayHikes.
