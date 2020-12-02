A Lake Havasu City man remains at large this week after failing to appear in court on felony charges of theft and trafficking stolen property.
Nicholas P. Tate-Nightingale, 25, was scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court last Monday after he was arrested in October. When he failed to appear, Judge Rick Lambert issued a warrant for Nightingale’s arrest on Nov. 25.
According to police, Nightingale entered a Countryshire Avenue store on Oct. 22 and offered to sell two boat props for $150 apiece. Police say the store’s owner had received a phone call from a customer earlier that morning, who allegedly told the owner that two props were missing from his watercraft, and would have to be replaced. The approximate value of the allegedly stolen props was about $1,500 each.
The customer sent photographs of the customized, five-bladed props in case the owner saw them, police said. When Nightingale allegedly brought the props into his store, the owner soon recognized them. The store’s owner confronted Nightingale at the scene, police said, and Nightingale left the props behind as he departed the store.
Police say the victim’s props were returned to him. The victim allegedly did not know Nightingale.
With descriptions of the vehicle used by the suspect to leave the store, police allegedly learned of a similar incident involving the same vehicle, in which Nightingale was listed as a person of interest. Police say Nightingale matched the storeowner’s description of the man who attempted to sell the allegedly stolen props, and a witness allegedly identified Nightingale in a photo lineup.
On Oct. 23, police contacted Nightingale by telephone, who agreed to meet with officers. Nightingale was stopped while driving in the area of Palo Verde Circle and South Pale Verde Boulevard later that day, accompanied by his girlfriend.
Officers questioned both Nightingale and his girlfriend during the traffic stop.
According to statements allegedly taken by Nightingale and his girlfriend, who has not been identified, Nightingale was unaware the props he’d attempted to sell were stolen.
When questioned, Nightingale allegedly told police he accepted the props as payment for work he’d done for a Havasu repair shop. Nightingale allegedly said he did not know who stole the props.
According to police, Nightingale’s statements to investigators were inconsistent. Detectives contacted the owner of the repair shop Nightingale allegedly told police had given him the props. The owner of that shop allegedly denied that Nightingale worked for him at all.
Nightingale was transported to the Lake Havasu City Police Department for further questioning. According to police, Nightingale ultimately admitted to knowing the equipment was stolen when he attempted to sell them.
Nightingale’s last known address was on the 900 block of Thunderbolt Avenue. He remained at large as of Wednesday morning.
