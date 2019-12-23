A warrant was issued last week for a man who allegedly failed to appear in court on charges of criminal damage to property.
On Nov. 21, police responded to a Wings Loop hotel in which 36-year-old Ian P. Coolridge was a guest. According to police, staff at the hotel reported that Coolridge’s room had been severely damaged. There were holes in several of the room’s walls, the bathroom door had been destroyed, a flat screen television had been broken and a headboard connected to the bed was damaged, the police report said.
Coolridge was arrested on felony charges of criminal damage to property, and appeared in court Nov. 22. Coolridge was scheduled to appear in Lake Havasu Municipal Court earlier this month, but allegedly failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Dec. 16.
