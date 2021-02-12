A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Lake Havasu City man accused in a near-fatal stabbing incident that took place last year.
Filiberto Chacon, 38, was free from custody on $10,000 bond as of Wednesday, when he was scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for a change of plea hearing in the case. When Chacon was either unable or unwilling to attend that hearing, Mohave Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho issued a bench warrant for Chacon’s arrest.
Chacon was initially arrested Aug. 15 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, when prosecutors in the case say Chacon became enraged over the possible theft of his mobile phone. Chacon confronted a victim at a residence on the 2400 block of Palisades Drive, investigators said, during which Chacon allegedly grabbed a large kitchen knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.
Witnesses contacted police, and officers allegedly found Chacon at the scene with the weapon at his feet and blood on his shirt. Chacon was taken into custody, at which time police said he made multiple statements in reference to the alleged stabbing.
“I stuck him,” Chacon allegedly said. “He was in my house, he punched me, so I whacked him. I should have killed (the victim). He tried to punk me. I could have shot (the victim).”
The victim was transported from the scene by paramedics with life-threatening injuries. The victim ultimately survived his injuries.
Prosecutors say Chacon has been convicted of multiple felony counts from 2011 to 2018. Those convictions included resisting arrest, possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Under Arizona statute, prosecutors identified Chacon as a repetitive offender, and sought to secure an increase to Chacon’s bond last year.
According to statements filed by Mohave County Public Defender John Gillenwater, Chacon had never violated a court order or missed a previous court appearance until this week.
Chacon is now being sought by law enforcement under a warrant extraditable in Arizona and all surrounding states.
