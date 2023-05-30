Social media posts and images circulated this week, describing a possible alligator making itself at home in the Bridgewater Channel. But according to at least one Arizona Game and Fish Department official, the animal may be toothy river dweller of a different kind.
According to Lake Havasu City officials, police officers were on routine patrol Monday evening in the Bridgewater Channel, and reportedly saw an animal swimming along the shoreline. Police captured video of the dark shape in the water from a distance, and contacted the Arizona Game and Fish Department for positive identification.
Although rumors have circulated that the animal may have been an alligator, those rumors were not confirmed by city officials as of Tuesday. According to Arizona Game and Fish Wildlife Manager Supervisor Dee Pfleger, however, there may be a more likely explanation.
“The video was taken from far away, and there’s not a lot of detail,” Pfleger said. “But as a cautionary measure, they’re having officers go out (Tuesday). It would be really unusual if it were a reptile. In 30 years, I’ve probably seen two of these reports per year. When someone sees a shape in the water, and they immediately assume it’s an alligator … it’s typically a beaver.”
According to Pfleger, AZGF officials have already received at least one beaver-related call this year in the Havasu region.
“Last year, someone reported something moving beneath the water,” Pfleger said. “It turned out to be a school of fish.”
Of reported alligator sightings that Pfleger knows of in the Lake Havasu City area, she says only one was confirmed. In that incident, which took place in 1993, Pleger says the owner of a Cayman alligator released the animal into Lake Havasu.
In June 2019, La Paz County Sheriff’s deputies received three calls from Parker residents in reference to an alligator on the Colorado River. Those reports ultimately led to the discovery of a radio-controlled alligator toy.
Lake Havasu City animal control officers are now conducting a coordinated investigation into the creature’s sighting on Monday, and surrounding agencies have been made aware of the situation.
