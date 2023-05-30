Social media posts and images circulated this week, describing a possible alligator making itself at home in the Bridgewater Channel. But according to at least one Arizona Game and Fish Department official, the animal may be toothy river dweller of a different kind.

According to Lake Havasu City officials, police officers were on routine patrol Monday evening in the Bridgewater Channel, and reportedly saw an animal swimming along the shoreline. Police captured video of the dark shape in the water from a distance, and contacted the Arizona Game and Fish Department for positive identification.

