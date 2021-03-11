The Lake Havasu City Wastewater Division will be replacing approximately 10 feet of 8-inch sewer main line at the intersection of Jamaica Boulevard South and Metz Lane, beginning Monday evening, March 15, at 9 p.m., through Tuesday morning, March 16. This work is being done with the assistance of a contractor.
Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes, allow themselves extra travel time and follow all construction signage. Exercise caution when driving through any construction area.
Questions can be directed to the Water Division, Public Works Department for Lake Havasu City at (928) 855-3999.
