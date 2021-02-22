KINGMAN – Three water bills introduced by State Rep. Regina Cobb failed to get hearings in the Arizona House of Representatives, according to Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter.
The bills were seeking to introduce a new tool, a rural water management area, and establish an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area for the Hualapai Water Basin, to manage local groundwater. The third bill was a collective effort of rural Arizona legislators to prohibit transfers of Colorado River water to urban communities such as Queen Creek in the Phoenix suburbs.
Queen Creek wants to transfer more than 2,000 acre feet of Colorado River water from the La Paz County town of Cibola. The proposal has been the subject of opposition from communities along the river.
Lingenfelter bemoaned the lack of traction in the Legislature during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting in Kingman.
“Unfortunately, all three of Rep. Cobb’s bills … failed to get a hearing despite intense lobbying by us and by Rep. Cobb herself,” Lingenfelter said. “Chairman Gail Griffin did not give us a hearing.”
Lingenfelter added that it was an example of how one person can halt the progress.
“I will be working with Rep. Cobb on next steps,” he promised.
The other two bills were similar to bills proposed by Cobb during the 2020 Legislative Session. Both were shelved in committee.
One of the bills proposed to introduce a new tool — rural water management areas — and provide conditions for their existence. Among other things, it calls for the creation of an advisory council that would manage local water supplies, if they are in danger.
Cobb was able to get an “informational hearing” for this bill last year.
The second bill tentatively seeks establishment of an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area for the Hualapai Water Basin. Among other things, it would have required officials to monitor groundwater to ensure a stable for irrigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.