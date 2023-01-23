Lake Havasu City Council

Lake Havasu City Council members meet.

 Today's News-Herald file

The Lake Havasu City Council will meet today for a wide-ranging meeting expected to include adoption of a water conservation ordinance and an ordinance to increase fees for city services by about 14%, several rezone requests made by local property owners, and several purchases of vehicles and equipment for city staff.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. inside the council chambers, located in the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for members of the public to attend in person. Citizens can also watch the meeting live on channel 4, or stream it online at lhcaz.gov/tv.

