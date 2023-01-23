The Lake Havasu City Council will meet today for a wide-ranging meeting expected to include adoption of a water conservation ordinance and an ordinance to increase fees for city services by about 14%, several rezone requests made by local property owners, and several purchases of vehicles and equipment for city staff.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. inside the council chambers, located in the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for members of the public to attend in person. Citizens can also watch the meeting live on channel 4, or stream it online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
Water Conservation ordinance
Councilmembers will consider adopting an ordinance that lays out exactly what water conservation measures will be taken during a wide variety of federally declared water shortages on the Colorado River, which serves as the city’s only source of water. Although the water conservation plans place a focus on community education and voluntary compliance, it also lays out penalties associated with violations of the ordinance with penalties becoming more sever as water availability becomes scarcer.
The council voted unanimously to introduce the ordinance, with a few relatively minor tweaks, during its meeting earlier this month. If that proposal is adopted by the council, the new restrictions would take effect on Feb. 23.
Increase to fees for city services
The council will consider raising the fees and service charges for most of the services that Havasu provides by 13.85% to match the increase in the consumer price index since February 2021. Court fees, building fees, and utility rates will not be changed, because there is a separate process for setting each of those rates. Council also expressed support for staff’s recommendation that a handful of other fees – mostly those charged by the Parks and Recreation Department and Havasu’s transportation services – remain unchanged.
The council will consider adopting an ordinance that updates most city fees during the meeting today, after voting 6-1 to introduce the ordinance during its meeting earlier this month. If the ordinance is adopted, the new fees would take effect on March 1.
Rezoning for a 145 lot development on Window Rock Road
The City Council will consider a request by Bluewater Development of Alpine, California to reconfigure the zoning alignments on its 80 acre property located at 4017, 4021, 4025, and 4029 Window Rock Road that sits across the street from the Horizon Six residential subdivision. The property already includes a mix of single family residential zoning, residential estates zoning, and residential agricultural zoning that is approved for a total of 80 single family homes in the development. The revised zoning boundaries would allow 105 single family lots with a minimum of 10,000 square feet, and 40 residential estate lots with a minimum of 15,000 square feet.
The planning commission voted 6-0 to recommend approval of the rezone request during its meeting on Dec. 21.
Equipment for the new courthouse
Councilmembers will consider making a couple separate purchases of equipment that will be needed when Havasu’s municipal courthouse become operational.
The council will first consider purchasing two “Uninterrupted Power Sources” from Ramtek for $49,737.38. The units will be used to provide 35 minutes of backup power for specialized equipment in the courthouse to support the network, security and audio-visual equipment. The courthouse will not have a generator, so the UPS units will provide enough battery power for visitors to exit the facility and workers to properly shut down all of the equipment.
The council will also consider purchasing 13 Dell network switches from Dell Technologies for $99,274.54, to expand the city’s capacity on its network. According to the staff report, the courthouse will consist of four networks – city, Administrative Office of the Courts, audio/visual, and security. The courthouse will have about 600 devices, which will make use of the 13 switches to communicate between devices.
Award bid for hot mix asphalt repairs
Councilmembers will consider hiring Pioneer Earthmovers to complete roadwork in multiple locations where the existing asphalt roads have buckled due to water main breaks for $184,950. The work will include removing and replacing a combined 2,930 square yards of existing asphalt in seven locations throughout town.
The city is expected to supply about $209,200 worth of asphalt for the project.
Exhaust extraction system for fire stations
The council will consider hiring Barnes Electric for $232,498.44 to install a Turnkey Diesel Exhaust Extraction System for all six fire stations, replacing the simple exhaust fans currently used to help ventilate the stations. The fire department was awarded a $285,200 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to purchase and install the direct source capture system.
Vehicles for police administration
The council will consider buying three of the vehicles for the police department’s executive staff from San Tan Ford for a total of $189,292.40. The vehicles include a 2022 Ford Exlorer Timberline 4WD ($56,076.09), a 2023 Ford Explorer ST 4WD ($64,114.74), and a 2023 Ford F150 Super Crew 4x4 XLT short bed ($69,101.57).
Trucks for Parks and Recreation
The council will consider purchasing four 2023 Ford F250 Regular Cab 4x2’s from San Tan Auto Partners for a total of $181,034.52 ($45,458.63 apiece). All four trucks would be used by the Parks and Recreation Department, replacing four aging vehicles currently used by the department.
Final subdivision plat for Encanto 2 Townhouses
As part of the consent agenda, the council will consider approving a final plat for Encanto 2 Townhouses on 0.55 acres, owned by Flyborn LLC., at 450 N. Lake Havasu Avenue. The proposed plat includes 11 one-bedroom residential units with 11 covered parking spaces and three uncovered spots. It also includes a common recreation area and pool for the residents. If approved, the plat would allow each of the townhomes to be individually owned, as part of a property owners association.
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-0 to approve the preliminary plat for Encanto 2 during its Oct. 5 meeting.
Liquor License for Rotary Kitchen and Bar
The council will make a recommendation on Travis Francis’ application for a Series #12 restaurant liquor license for Rotary Kitchen and Bar, located at 161 Swanson Avenue. The council’s recommendation will be sent to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses & Control, which will make a final decision on the application.
Approve a planned development rezone on Burkemo Lane
The council will consider a requested planned development rezone of 0.31 acres owned by Lillian Beaumer and Kathy Hicks, located at 555 Burkemo Lane. The planned development would reduce the minimum unit density in Multiple-Family districts from 10 units per acre to four units. If approved, the change would allow a single family home to be built on the property.
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-0 to recommend approval of the request during its meeting on Dec. 21.
