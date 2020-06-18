Lake Havasu City is closing in on completing a water conservation project expected to save the city about 14,500 gallons of Colorado River water every day.
Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski said the city’s plans to build a pipeline from the wastewater treatment plant to London Bridge Beach is about 95 percent complete. He said all the pipe has now been laid, and the line is being tested. The west entrance to London Bridge Beach was closed early this week in order for the pipes to be installed, but reopened by Wednesday.
The pipes will eventually be used to deliver effluent – treated wastewater – to London Bridge Beach for irrigation purposes. Until now the park has been using fresh water that has been taken from the city’s annual allocation of Colorado River water.
Kozlowski said once testing is completed, the next step will be to complete the hook up of the irrigation system. Meanwhile, concrete work continues on sidewalks and driveways in the area which has blocked a few parking spots in London Bridge Beach parking lot.
The total cost of the project is $457,782.11.
(0) comments
