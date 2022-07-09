The Lake Havasu City Council had a back-and-forth discussion over landscaping requirements and recommendations during a work session last week that included potential new requirements to use certain types of low water use plants and irrigation. Ultimately, the council elected to take a more hands off approach at this time, instead focusing on education by beefing up the water conservation tips it provides its citizens online with new information about different types of irrigation systems available.
The City Council had a wide-ranging conversation on landscaping requirements and recommendations in Havasu during a work session last week. Councilmember Nancy Campbell requested the work session and kicked off the conversation by bringing up six topics and potential changes she would like to see in City Code. The suggestions that garnered the most discussion during the work session included Campbell’s idea to require new multifamily and commercial developments to install drip irrigation systems to water the landscaping – which she said reduces water use by 70% compared to alternative methods such as PVC pipe and bubblers. Campbell also suggested requiring specific types of low or no-water use plants be used in landscaping of new multifamily and commercial developments rather than the city simply providing a non-binding recommended landscaping plant list. She also suggested instituting some sort of penalty or fine for commercial and multifamily properties with repeated breaks in their irrigation system that causes water to run onto adjacent city roads or sidewalks.
After about 45 minutes of discussion, councilmembers directed staff to update the water conservation materials on its website to include some information about different types of irrigation systems and their associated water use along with an educational push to remind citizens about the other online water conservation resources already available on the city’s website. Those materials include Havasu’s recommended landscaping plant list, watering guidelines, summer water conservation tips, a home water audit checklist, and the city’s 2020 Water Conservation Plan. The council stopped short of requiring certain types of plants or irrigation systems – preferring instead to provide information and recommendations.
“We encourage our citizens to be good conservators of our water and water resources,” said Havasu Mayor Cal Sheehy. “Lake Havasu City as a whole has been very good stewards of the water resources. We are using less water today than we were in the 1990s with the associated population increases. So we continue to encourage our citizens to conserve our water resource and do what they have been doing over the last several decades.”
Sheehy said staff will work on updating the water conservation resources and put together some information about irrigation systems in the coming weeks. Once it is put online Sheehy said the city will put out press releases and social media posts to let people know about the new materials, and remind them about the existing ones.
The city’s water conservation information is available on its website at lhcaz.gov by searching “how to save water” in the search bar. The page is also available at tinyurl.com/354x9xjn.
Other suggestions
During the work session Campbell also suggested eliminating all of the interior landscaping requirements for parking lots in multifamily and commercial lots. She said the requirements laid out in city code don’t appear to be implemented throughout town and she said she doesn’t think now is a good time to start.
“Anywhere in town that you go we are filling up with parking,” Campbell said. “We need more spots for cars than we need trees to water and maintain. Not to mention I have heard a lot of complaints about parking, especially on McCulloch, where those trees drop flowers and debris into people’s vehicles and boats. So I’m just listening to my constituents. There have been some complaints in the past.”
Campbell also suggested that the city take a look at its buffering requirements to make the landscaping buffers along streets and highways more uniform throughout the city.
“There is no consistency,” Campbell said. “We can pick whatever trees, plants, walls and colors we want. That is something I would like to discuss moving forward. We did a study and we have done beautiful landscaping on parts of our highway, and then we have a pink wall next to a blue wall. So I would like to talk about that.”
Campbell’s last suggestion was to remove a section in city code that allows the zoning administrator to approve alternatives and adjustments to the landscaping requirements.
“It basically removes all consistency from codes. I know in a business I always put policies in place and I really wanted my employees to follow those policies,” Campbell said. “I’m concerned because we have several codes like that in building and parking that literally says whatever is here can be overturned by the direction of staff.”
Council discussion
The majority of the council’s discussion centered on whether to require irrigation systems, certain types of low-water plants, and whether there should be penalties specified for businesses whose irrigation systems repeatedly break and spray water onto nearby roads and sidewalks.
“I’m just trying to bring ideas and new concepts and solutions that can actually protect our roads from having a lot of water overflowing,” Campbell said. “I have also seen sidewalks that are literally eroded down to the base because the alkaline absolutely destroys concrete. It is a lot of water waste. We know that the drip systems seem to last longer, are better for the environment, and use less water. So that is why I’m recommending it.”
Campbell specified that the requirements would only apply to multifamily and commercial properties – not single family residences – and only for new developments. So existing bubbler systems wouldn’t have to be torn out and replaced with drip irrigation.
“I don’t support that process,” Sheehy said, referring to requiring certain plants and irrigation systems, and punishing property owners for repeated leaks. “I think the process that we have right now with the recommended landscaping plant list, and tools and resources that we can give to business owners and property owners throughout the community can use that. I don’t want to be punitive. I do think that people want to comply.”
Councilmember Michele Lin said she sees where Campbell is coming from, and believes there should be more in city code regarding irrigation systems and penalties for failing to maintain them.
“I think somewhere in here it should talk about that – whether it is fining them or changing the way that the irrigate,” Lin said. “I think it should be in here.”
Lin also said she agrees that the zoning administrator shouldn’t have the power to approve any alternatives or adjustments to the requirements laid out in the code.
“To me, it seems like everything else ahead of this is pretty much garbage if you can come in and change it up,” she said. “I think that just needs to be taken out. Either you can do it, or you can’t do it.”
When asked about why types of code enforcement actions are taken when an irrigation leak is reported to code enforcement, Planning Division Manager Luke Morris said it is actually a fairly rare occurrence.
“To my knowledge, I only recall one report of water to code enforcement maybe five or six years ago,” Morris said. “I don’t recall any recent reports for code enforcement on irrigation. If you see something please feel free to contact code enforcement – that is part of what we do. Frankly I don’t know of any reports for irrigation recently.”
Campbell responded that she has contacted staff about breaks in the past.
“Obviously it didn’t go through the right process,” Campbell said. “So I guess we will contact code enforcement next time.”
Dolan said he wants to make sure that businesses with repeated water breaks are addressed, but suggested that the city start by giving direction to staff to make sure irrigation breaks are getting fixed as it hires an additional code enforcement officer that was budgeted for this year.
“We have some bad users that are having some water issues and I think we definitely need to figure out how we can get them to respond and get it fixed,” Dolan said. “If it says in the code that they have to fix it then I think we have to do that. It sounds like if it hasn’t gone through code enforcement in the past it should be going through code enforcement.”
Dolan said he is also open to discussing low water plants and efficient irrigation systems as a potential water conservation tactic in an effort to get ahead on drought mitigation efforts.
“I think that is something we definitely might want to look into,” he said. “When we start getting into tier 2 and tier 3 the city is going to have to do something, so that might be something we can get ahead of now and have that discussion.”
Councilmember Cameron Moses was also against instituting punishments for leaks, but said drip irrigation sounds like it’s worth looking into.
“I don’t really want to go down the road of being punitive with water and irrigation leaks – I think the water bill at the end of the month will be punitive enough for any business owner to get it fixed,” Moses said. “I think the drip system sprinkler is interesting to me. If we do require that I don’t know how much more expensive that would be or what kind of a burden we would be putting on our builders and commercial people, but it is kind of interesting. Maybe it’s something we could explore to help us curb some of our water usage.”
Councilmember David Lane reiterated that code enforcement has only received one complaint about broken irrigation systems in recent years, and confirmed with Morris that Havasu’s current code enforcement officer hasn’t expressed any confusion about her role in enforcing landscaping standards as they are written. Lane said anyone who sees an irrigation leak in town can report it to code enforcement, and suggested that using the city’s Havasu Now app is an easy way to do it when on the go.
Lane was adamantly opposed to requiring certain types of plants or irrigation systems for landscaping around town.
“I believe suggestions are the way to go at this point,” he said. “I don’t think we need to be telling people exactly what it is they need to do – to me that is government overreach.”
Campbell countered that the city already has specific requirements for landscaping like how many plants are needed, what size they need to be, and where they need to be put.
“We are already doing that,” Campbell said. “Just because it is my idea to change the quality of the plants or the irrigation that we might use, I don’t see how this is more government overreach than we are already doing.”
But Lane said he does believe there is a difference.
“We are telling them how many plants they have to put in, but we are not telling exactly what plant they have to put there,” Lane said.
During the public comment period David Diaz, who is running for City Council and currently serves on the Planning and Zoning Commission, said he supports Campbell’s idea to make commercial buffers along the streets and highways more uniform and her plan to require drip irrigation be installed for new construction.
“It’s not government overreach to recommend to the commercial businesses putting in new landscaping to use drip systems,” Diaz said.
“I would agree that it is not government overreach to recommend – I thought it was government overreach to demand,” Lane responded. “The recommendations are just recommendations. They can make their choice of what type of sprinkler they want to use. I think it is overreach when we tell them you have to use this type of sprinkler.”
Councilmember Jeni Coke said she understands the desire and need for Havasu to stay at the forefront of water conservation given the ongoing drought. She suggested the city focus on education at this point, noting that many of the city’s new residents come from different climates that support different plants – and places where watering is done differently.
“Maybe people moving here are not familiar with all the different types of irrigation systems,” Coke said. “Where I moved from we didn’t have bubblers, you actually had a sprinkler that you put outside and hooked up to a hose. So there is probably some education that we could do. I could definitely see something to go along with the recommended plant list that goes over the different types of irrigation – the amounts of water that they use and perhaps the amount of savings to your water usage as well as your water bill.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.