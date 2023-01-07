Syndication: Desert Sun

The Colorado River meets the Palo Verde diversion dam north of Blythe, Calif. The river continues to the left while a measured amount of water is diverted to irrigation canals on the right supplying water to area farmers.

 Imagn

The Lake Havasu City Council is getting ready to spell out how it intends to deal with continuing shortages of Colorado River water. With a federally-declared Tier 2 water shortage in effect in 2023, mandatory water conservation measures may be in place within months.

Lake Havasu City Code already lays out several “tools” that the council could use when faced with federally declared water shortages on the Colorado River. But city officials said during a council work session in August that the code does not say when any of those tools would be implemented. During that work session, council directed staff by unanimous consent to look into the available options for water conservation and to come up with a plan to let citizens know how the city will react when faced with different levels of shortages.

