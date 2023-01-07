The Lake Havasu City Council is getting ready to spell out how it intends to deal with continuing shortages of Colorado River water. With a federally-declared Tier 2 water shortage in effect in 2023, mandatory water conservation measures may be in place within months.
Lake Havasu City Code already lays out several “tools” that the council could use when faced with federally declared water shortages on the Colorado River. But city officials said during a council work session in August that the code does not say when any of those tools would be implemented. During that work session, council directed staff by unanimous consent to look into the available options for water conservation and to come up with a plan to let citizens know how the city will react when faced with different levels of shortages.
The council will consider introducing code changes being proposed by city staff during its meeting on Tuesday. If council elects to move forward with the proposal on Tuesday, the changes to the code would come back to council during a future meeting for formal adoption. Typically, changes to city code go into effect 30 days after the changes are adopted by council.
The proposal lays out water conservation measures for normal conditions, a Tier 1 shortage like the one declared for 2022, a Tier 2 shortage like the one that is in effect for 2023, a Tier 3 shortage, and if the city is faced with a wet water shortage. A wet water shortage occurs when demand for water is greater than the available supply.
Some of the restrictions are voluntary and others are mandatory. As water becomes increasingly scarce, the proposal would institute progressively more restrictive water conservation measures.
The proposal also lays out the penalties for violating the mandatory conservation measures listed in city code. During normal water conditions, the first violation would get water users a verbal notice – rising to a written notice and $500 charge on the next water bill for a fifth violation within 12 months. But as water becomes scarcer the penalties for violating water restrictions become stiffer. In a Tier 3 or wet water shortage violators will receive a written notice with a $500 charge on their next water bill for the first violation – rising to a $1,000 fine on the third violation with the city shutting off water service.
What it could look like later this year
With a federally declared Tier 2 shortage in effect for the next 12 months, the restrictions and penalties imposed for Tier 2 would be the first to be instituted and enforced in Lake Havasu City if the City Council adopts changes to city code that are currently being proposed by city staff.
The proposal states that all water conservation measures for normal water conditions, and in Tier 1 shortages would also apply in Tier 2 shortages.
The only proposed restriction for normal water conditions is that it is prohibited to allow water waste caused by “easily correctable leaks, breaks, or malfunctions.” It states that once a problem is detected the water must be shut off, if there is a separate shut off valve, until the problem is fixed. If there is no shut off valve to isolate the issue, it must be fixed within 10 business days of discovery or notification.
The proposed Tier 1 restrictions add a requirement for hotels and motels to post notices encouraging water conservation practices, including the option to not have linens and towels washed every day. Tier 1 would also encourage a host of voluntary water conservation measures for citizens, but no additional mandates.
In a Tier 2 shortage, the length of time given to correct an “easily correctable leak, break or malfunction” is reduced from 10 business days to 72 hours.
Tier 2 also makes several of the Tier 1’s voluntary conservation measures mandatory. Those restrictions include a ban on using water to wash a motor vehicle or watercraft without a positive or automatic shut-off nozzle, a ban on operating decorative fountains that do not have a recirculating system, and it establishes two days each week that water users are allowed to water their plants. Odd numbered addresses would be allowed to water on Monday and Friday, while even numbers addresses can water Tuesday and Saturday.
Penalties associated with a Tier 2 shortage are the same as those for a Tier 1 shortage. A first offense will get the user a written notice and they will be required to have a water audit of the facility. The second violation comes with a written notice and a $250 fine, rising to a $500 fine for the third violation.
A fourth violation comes with a $1,000 fine and the city shutting off water service. The proposal states that service will not be restored until the City Manager or designee has determined that the user has provided reasonable assurances there will not be future violations. Once that happens, the city will charge 2.5 times its normal rate for activating water service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.