PARKER DAM -- Residents along the Lower Colorado River region were alarmed early Wednesday morning after receiving reports that a dam malfunction had caused water levels to fall in the area of Parker. But according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the issue is expected to soon be resolved.

Reclamation officials say that Headgate Rock Dam, which lies about 1.5 miles from the town of Parker, just south of the BlueWater Resort & Casino, malfunctioned at about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday. As a result, Colorado River levels upstream from the dam dropped by about 2.5 feet when gates that would normally slow or stop water releases failed.

