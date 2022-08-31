PARKER DAM -- Residents along the Lower Colorado River region were alarmed early Wednesday morning after receiving reports that a dam malfunction had caused water levels to fall in the area of Parker. But according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the issue is expected to soon be resolved.
Reclamation officials say that Headgate Rock Dam, which lies about 1.5 miles from the town of Parker, just south of the BlueWater Resort & Casino, malfunctioned at about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday. As a result, Colorado River levels upstream from the dam dropped by about 2.5 feet when gates that would normally slow or stop water releases failed.
The water levels on the river dropped substantially overnight, and many of their boats and personal watercraft were left high and dry.
According to Reclamation Public Affairs Officer Michelle Helms, the issue has been addressed, and Reclamation officials are coordinating operations with Headgate Dam - which is operated by the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, to bring elevation at Lake Moovalya back to normal levels.
People downstream of Parker may see a difference in river flows as the system is brought back into balance, Helms said this week.
Headgate Rock Dam is operated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
La Paz County District 2 Supervisor Duce Minor, whose district includes the Parker Strip, said the mechanical failure occurred overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday. It was quickly repaired, but a lot of water still got through. He said Reclamation and BIA set about refilling the Parker Strip.
By 11 a.m., the water levels had been significantly raised. Minor said the area should be back to normal later that afternoon.
