Water line repairs

City crews are repairing water line breaks on Lake Havasu Avenue.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

Road work continued on Lake Havasu Avenue this week, following dozens of reported waterline leaks and breakages within the past three months.

According to Lake Havasu City officials, there were 13 water service line leaks throughout January, with four water main breaks. In December, there were eight reported leaks and five breaks. And a month earlier, the city’s water system suffered nine leaks and eight breaks.

