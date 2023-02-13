Road work continued on Lake Havasu Avenue this week, following dozens of reported waterline leaks and breakages within the past three months.
According to Lake Havasu City officials, there were 13 water service line leaks throughout January, with four water main breaks. In December, there were eight reported leaks and five breaks. And a month earlier, the city’s water system suffered nine leaks and eight breaks.
Those troubles are in line with normal maintenance for the city’s water system, according to Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski. But as that water system continues to age, the city will pursue means to prolong its life span.
“The main cause (of the breaks) is simply aging infrastructure, as some of the older water mains can be 40 or 50 years old,” Kozlowski said this week. “There is also a significant amount of building construction occurring that can cause damage to service lines. We don’t consider these numbers to be out of the ordinary in any way.”
Although leaks and breaks may not be out of the ordinary, the Lake Havasu CIty Council has explored possible utility rate increases over the past couple years to combat the cost of repairs and possible renovation of the city’s water system. Those rates have remained consistent for almost a decade, as the city has remained a non-profit water district.
“We’re looking at our water rate structure, as well as funds that may be needed to maintain the city’s water system moving forward,” Kozlowski said earlier this month. “There are definitely projects we’ll need to maintain it. But our water and street crews have been quick to respond to these issues when they arise, and get them fixed as quickly as possible.”
In 2021, a study by Willdan Financial Services indicated that the city would need to raise an additional $10 million per year to maintain and improve its water and sewer systems. The city raised water rates last year in response, to the chagrin of many Havasu residents, before revising those rates in October. Residents in multiple family housing were hit particularly hard by the increases instituted last year.
Last month, the city approved a new 2023 utility rate study to further explore how future utility rates may be restructured, accounting for Havasu residents’ means and the Lake Havasu City Council’s priority toward water conservation. At the council’s Jan. 14 meeting, Mayor Cal Sheehy presented the crux of the issue: The city’s existing water rates are no longer sufficient to sustain its 50-year-old infrastructure.
According to statements in January by Willdan Project Manager Kevin Burnett, the new water rate study could be completed within the next three months.
