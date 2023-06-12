Horizon Six

A solution for Horizon Six’s aging water line could be coming soon with the use of covid relief funds.

 Today’s News-Herald file

Four years ago, the Lake Havasu City Fire Department ended a long standing fire protection agreement for the community of Horizon Six, when it became clear that the district’s water infrastructure was no longer able to meet firefighters’ needs. Now, pending designs to the community’s water system could restore those services to Horizon Six residents once the project is finished.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday took its next steps toward new waterlines for the Horizon Six Improvement District, with the allocation of $6,500 in additional funding under the American Rescue Plan Act for modeling and analysis for the project, in order to keep costs within the project’s initial $2 million budget. The additional funding would produce a total contract value of $301,479.

