Four years ago, the Lake Havasu City Fire Department ended a long standing fire protection agreement for the community of Horizon Six, when it became clear that the district’s water infrastructure was no longer able to meet firefighters’ needs. Now, pending designs to the community’s water system could restore those services to Horizon Six residents once the project is finished.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday took its next steps toward new waterlines for the Horizon Six Improvement District, with the allocation of $6,500 in additional funding under the American Rescue Plan Act for modeling and analysis for the project, in order to keep costs within the project’s initial $2 million budget. The additional funding would produce a total contract value of $301,479.
That funding will provide for the waterline’s design by Phoenix-based Rick Engineering. The company will be required to analyze fire flow capability and capacity of the Horizon Six water system, and determine what possible improvements can be made throughout a new water system. Additional analyses may be conducted to determine if any water line segments may need to be expanded to maintain adequate water pressure during a firefighting event.
Although the total cost of a new water system for the Horizon Six District was initially budgeted at $2.75 million, county officials said earlier this year that inflation may have increased the project’s estimated cost to more than $6 million before the project is complete.
Horizon Six’s 40-year-old water system has long been a source of frustration for Horizon Six residents, with multiple malfunctions and necessary repairs within the past decade. With inoperable water pumps, possible asbestos insulation, five inoperable pressure-release valves and as many as five nonfunctional fire hydrants within the district as of 2022, district residents have struggled to see lasting repairs or a replacement of their water system.
The Lake Havasu City Fire Department ended its fire protection agreement with Mohave County to service the district in 2020, citing the water system’s inability to provide adequate water pressure to supply modern firefighting equipment.
