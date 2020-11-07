Residents should expect some water main repairs this week.
The repair affects a water main at the corner of Lake Havasu Avenue and Holly Avenue for valve replacement.
The fix requires Lake Havasu Ave. to be closed from Holly Ave. North to Kiowa Boulevard, starting on Tuesday night from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Northbound traffic on Lake Havasu Ave. can detour at Holly Ave. during the closure.
The roadway will reopen for Veteran’s Day.
On Thursday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next morning, Holly Ave. from Lake Havasu Ave. to San Juan Dr. will be closed.
Questions can be directed to 928-855-2618.
