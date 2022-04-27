A water main break caused a sinkhole at one of Lake Havasu City’s busiest intersections Wednesday afternoon.
According to city officials, the break occurred at about 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lake Havasu Avenue and Acoma Boulevard. Crews from the city’s water division and Lake Havasu City police department responded to the scene and were able to close the water valve. City Manager Jess Knudsen said repair crews will likely be working overnight to repair the damage to the water system.
The hole is located about 30 feet north of the intersection.
Police officers were on scene directing traffic Wednesday afternoon, Knudsen said. He said it is still too early to determine the full extent of the damage or how long repairs could take. Knudsen said the city would assess road repairs after the water line damage is resolved.
