After two water lines in Needles burst over the last few days, water was officially restored to the majority of the community as of Thursday afternoon.
While it was closed Tuesday during repairs to the initial leak, Interstate 40 will remain open as crews wait to install a new pipe underneath Lillyhill Bridge. Lillyhill Drive is still closed.
Repairs seem to be holding up at both eruption sites, according to ZachNews.
Lillyhill Apartments are the only reported area still without water, according to ZachNews. A boil water alert is in effect for that area.
A water station is still in place at the El Garces Train Depot, offering bottled and non-potable water for residents in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.