Water rights and buses highlight the Lake Havasu City Council’s agenda for its meeting this week.
The Council will hold a public hearing to consider a resolution opposing the transfer of a 2,083 acre-foot allocation of Colorado River water, currently used to irrigate 485 acres of land in Cibola, to Queen Creek.The Arizona Department of Water Resources recently recommended that the U.S. Department of the Interior approve the transfer from the La Paz County farm to the city of 42,500 residents east of the Phoenix Metro Area, but it has received pushback from Arizona communities all along the Colorado River.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted to approve a resolution opposing the transfer on Thursday.
The City Council also will consider purchasing the first couple of buses for its planned new transit system at the meeting. According to meeting documents, the city is looking at a Starcraft Starlite Ford Transit Bus, which is 21 feet long and holds up to 14 passengers, for $73,670.47. The city also will consider purchasing an Arboc Low Floor Bus that is handicap accessible with a lift for a wheelchair in the front, and two places for wheelchairs inside. The Arboc is 24-feet long and holds up to 14 passengers with a price tag of $123,520.72.
The council also will consider recommending approval of a series #7 liquor license for Innovative Health and Wellness Center.
The meeting will be open to the public and is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the police facility located at 2360 McCulloch Boulevard. The meeting can also be viewed live on Channel 4, or online at lhcaz.gov.
Residents may deliver comments in person during call to the public, or on any matter up for a public hearing. Comments can also be submitted by emailing cityclerk@lhcaz.gov at least one hour prior to the start of the meeting. Written comments should include name and address for the record, as well as the meeting date and agenda item number if applicable.
