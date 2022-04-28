Lake Havasu City crews worked into the night to repair the damage to the water system caused by a water main break on Lake Havasu Avenue – about 30 feet north of the intersection with Acoma Boulevard.
The break occurred late Wednesday afternoon. City Manager Jess Knudson said the break left several businesses without water on Wednesday, but city crews worked continuously into the night and water service was restored before the start of the business day on Thursday.
“For the most part, those businesses don’t operate past 5 p.m., so the timing wasn’t atrocious, but it certainly was an inconvenience for the businesses in that area,” Knudson said.
The break also caused significant damage to the pavement on Lake Havasu Avenue, resulting in a large hole opening up in the northbound lane and cracks in the asphalt. Knudson said city crews have backfilled the damaged area with dirt and AB rock (aggregate base) to reset the base for the road. Lake Havasu Avenue reopened to through traffic on Thursday but about 100 feet of the road immediately north of Acoma Boulevard, around where the break occurred, is currently gravel.
Knudson said the city is going through the procurement process to get the asphalt mix needed to repave the road, but Lake Havasu Avenue will remain open in the meantime.
Knudson said he doesn’t have an exact cost for the repairs to the water system and road yet, but said his best guess at this point is between $50,000 and $100,000.
Trouble area
The water main along Lake Havasu Avenue has been a concern for the city for the last few years, and the break on Wednesday occurred just months before the city hoped to replace that exact same section of pipes.
“The cause for the breaking in this area, as well as many other areas throughout the community, is due to the material of pipe that was originally laid,” Knudson said. “It’s an iron ductile pipe, which is causing us all kinds of headaches and costs regarding maintenance and replacement. That area in particular has been a concern for a while.”
The proposed Capital Improvement Plan for FY2022-23 to FY26-27, which was recently unveiled during the City Council work session on April 21, includes replacing the 12-inch water main on Lake Havasu Avenue between Acoma and Kiowa boulevards as part of the 2022 Water Main Replacement Project. Knudson said Havasu replaces the older iron ductile pipes with PVC pipe.
The 2022 water main project also includes upgrading a 4-inch water main on Bimini Lane to a 6-inch water main. The CIP reports a budget of $175,000 this fiscal year to design the 2022 project and would budget a total of $1,883,000 in FY2022-23 for construction.
“The city team identifies the areas of most concern in the community, and this area is on the top of the list,” Knudson said of the water main on Lake Havasu Avenue. “That is why it is in the CIP, slated for construction for next year. This is certainly one of the higher problem areas in Lake Havasu. We want to invest into our infrastructure to get this replaced to prevent disruptions to service as well as reduce maintenance and repair costs.”
Knudson said designs for the 2022 water main replacement project are nearly complete, and the city is also hoping to do some road repairs on that section of Lake Havasu Avenue at the same time.
The city includes a new water main replacement project in each of the first four years covered by the proposed 5-year CIP. In every year from 2023 to 2025, the CIP budgets a total of $2.5 million for water main replacement – including $2 million for construction and $500,000 to design the following year’s project. The proposed CIP does not include a water main replacement project for 2026.
Knudson said the number of water main breaks has remained fairly steady in recent years.
“We are running into breaks every year. We are trying to get ahead of that through these replacement programs,” he said. “It is important for the city to invest in our infrastructure and make sure that we are replacing and maintaining the pipe that we have underground. We have an ongoing effort every year for water main replacements. In addition to that, we identify areas where more is needed. So it is an ongoing effort on the city’s behalf to make sure our water system, or wastewater system, our road system, and other infrastructure are taken care of.”
